London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) ("Akanda" or the "Company"), a global cannabis company, is excited to announce that it has obtained a license for hemp cultivation in Canada. This license is directly tied to Akanda's previously announced agreement with 1107385 B.C. LTD, further advancing the company's strategic initiatives in the Canadian cannabis market.

This latest development highlights Akanda's commitment to executing its strategic vision and solidifying its role as a leader in the global cannabis industry.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda's portfolio includes CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK. The Company's seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships Cellen Life Sciences' Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK. Akanda also acquired the right to develop a Canadian farming property in British Columbia, including farming land and related operations and licenses. The Company plans to develop THC and cannabinoid (CBD) facilities at this site.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Akanda's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Akanda's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking statements may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to business strategy, product development and sales and growth plans. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akanda does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223482

SOURCE: Akanda Corp