Montag, 16.09.2024
16.09.2024 19:02 Uhr
CONNECT360 LLC: Vivify Strengthens Personal Care and Cosmetics Group With Strategic Hires

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Vivify, the parent company of Sandream Specialties and Access Ingredients, is excited to announce several key appointments to its Personal Care and Cosmetics division, further enhancing its capabilities and market presence.

Vivify Company

Personal Care and Cosmetics



Brian Leen, CEO of Vivify, said, "The Access Ingredients product portfolio of specialty surfactants and active ingredients, along with the Sandream range of effect pigments for color cosmetics, combine to form a diverse and compelling range of ingredients for the Personal Care industry. The addition of these industry experts will help customers identify the product or solution that is right for their application."

This strategic move reflects Vivify's ongoing commitment to establishing itself as a leader in the Personal Care and Cosmetics industry.

New Appointments:

  • Kristina Kannheiser joins as Director of Product Management. With 14 years of industry experience, including roles at L'Oréal and IMCD, Kristina will drive product solutions and innovations in personal care.

  • Richard Hersey has been appointed Director of Key Accounts for the West Coast. With over 30 years of experience, Richard will enhance Vivify's outreach and client relationship management in the region.

  • Kristin Kunik is the new Senior Account Manager for the Midwest. With over two decades of industry success, Kristin will focus on customer engagement and strategic sales.

  • Nicole Bunyan steps in as Key Account Manager for the Northeast. Leveraging her 15 years of sales, marketing, and business development expertise, Nicole will strengthen Vivify's key client relationships.

Bobby Gruber, President of Vivify's Personal Care segment, commented, "With the combined expertise of this team and our comprehensive product portfolio, we're excited to unlock new growth opportunities for our Personal Care business. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled value for our customers."

About Vivify:

Vivify is a leading distributor and light asset manufacturer of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients for the food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial end markets. With a focus on specialty products such as organic pigments, dyes, liquid colorants, slip additives, specialty resins, and food ingredients, Vivify delivers customer-specific solutions centered on product performance, customized applications, product development, and other value-added services. For more information, visit www.vivifycompany.com.

Contact Information

Ryan Firestine
info@vivifycompany.com
+1 630.469.3838

SOURCE: Vivify Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
