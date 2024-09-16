Bryant Park Capital Secures $100 Million in Capital for Deminor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC") announced today that Deminor Recovery Services ("Deminor"), a leading privately-owned global litigation funder, recently closed on an approximately $100,000,000 committed senior credit facility and asset-backed financing with two leading U.S.-based asset managers focused on the legal assets industry.

BPC, a leading US-based middle market investment bank, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Deminor in connection with this transaction.

"Bryant Park Capital's extensive knowledge of the financing markets, combined with their strong relationships and creative structuring capability have been invaluable and helped us complete this complex set of transactions that we believe will be transformative for our clients, employees and shareholders, reflecting how our business model and international footprint has expanded since our first external capital raise in 2021. Significantly, these investments, made on Deminor's own balance sheet, will continue to enable Deminor to deliver fast decision-making and flexible funding terms, with final investment decisions resting with our Investment Committee. Bryant Park Capital has been an excellent partner for us and we greatly appreciate BPC's guidance and support throughout the process," said Erik Bomans - CEO, Deminor.

Commenting on Deminor's platform and performance, Joel Magerman, Bryant Park Capital's Managing Partner added, "Deminor has generated significant returns extending through multiple market cycles as a leading player in the litigation funding sector, and this capital raise will provide an opportunity to significantly expand the operating leverage of the Deminor platform internationally."

About Deminor

Founded in 1990, Deminor is a leading privately-owned global litigation funder with nine offices across continental Europe, London, New York, and Hong Kong.

Deminor has funded cases across four continents and 22 jurisdictions spanning 18 case categories as a leader in investment recovery, anti-trust, collective consumer, and commercial tort across 25 industries.

For more information about Deminor, please visit www.deminor.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is a U.S.-based investment bank providing M&A, capital raising, and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in several sectors, including specialty finance and financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit and growth equity and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed more than 400 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $30 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact Information

Joel Magerman

CEO & Managing Partner

jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com

212-798-8212

Ray Kane

Managing Director

rkane@bryantparkcapital.com

212-798-8214

SOURCE: Bryant Park Capital

