New To The Street: FMW Media Announces 10-Million Media Investment into Singapore-based Spinel Network for Global Business Expansion with Web3-AI Technologies

FMW Media Works' New to The Street announced strategic investment into Spinel Network Pte. Ltd. ("Spinel Network") for tent percent (10%) stake of Spinel Network with ten million ($10,000,000) US dollars' worth of media and cash component buys on FMW's national and international syndicated and sponsored television

programs.

(Courtesy of Spinel Network - September 2024)

The Spinel Network is a decentralized network of computers that applies AI to enhance ranking and recommendations for social media content. Its core Web3 technology from Spinel Labs was recognized as one of the top 5 winners of the largest smart blockchain BNB Chain's Web3 Stars Accelerator 2022 Award, a technology innovation recognition program launched by the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Spinel Network is dedicated to researching and developing technological products aimed at addressing societal issues and needs. In doing so, its global distributed platform creates sustainable passive income streams for those who collaborate and contribute resources to the Spinel Network.

Spinel Network offers expansion of content creators being driven by technological advancement. Its core technology includes:

• Decentralized Computing Network: Its peer-to-peer Sofin Network 's decentralized computer distribution system ensures a fully decentralized network, maintaining balance without concentrating power in any single location. This design minimizes risks and enables the most efficient operations.

• AI Content Generation: Its blockchain-powered platform collects hundreds of billions of data points from the internet, automatically filtering and building an immense content repository. It then applies AI models to create content that aligns with the latest trends, further enhanced by AI Boost Ranking to propel content to top trending.

• AI Boost raking: Its Sofin Engine engineering team continuously trains and develops Large Language Models while integrating large LLMs on the Qwen2-Math scale to optimize AI intelligence in enhancing content trends with data volume, algorithms, and training models.

(Courtesy of Spinel Network - September 2024)

Viet Nguyen, CEO of Spinel Network states, "We're very honored about this strategic investment from FMW Media (aka. New to The Street) into Spinel Network and very excited about our upcoming interviews with New to The Street at several studio/market sites of the U.S. national stock exchanges such as NASDAQ and NYSE, and several renowned media channels. We look forward having FMW Media being our significant stakeholder and assist us to expand our Web3 and AI-based online business to the United States and the world."

FMW Media will produce and broadcast Spinel Network shows and commercial ads across all New to The Street syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax, FOX Business Network, and Bloomberg TV. As sponsored programming. New to The Street TV will create and design Spinel Network's televised segues to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to its global business fundamentals and ongoing successes already happening in the Southeast Asia region where it originated.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, "We strongly believe in the explosive growth of Spinel Network once this company starts launching its business in the US to benefit the underserved markets of musicians, artists, content creators, and video streamers via upcoming partnerships with large music and motion pictures companies. We expect fantastic TV interview series with our new partner Spinel Network's management, giving our viewers exciting business updates and developments."

"New to The Street expects to maximize viewership interest on Spinel Network's decentralized computing network, powered by AI and Web3 technologies to enhance brand awareness of every single artist or content creator around the world that wants extra residual income from a highly secured, globally distributed network of advertisements produced by its proprietary AI engine that can transform any normal computer into a very power intelligent machine for trend enhancement and content monetization," added Mr. Caruso.

In a report by Global Digital Insights, it was revealed that at the start of July 2024, the world spends over 10 billion hours each day on social media platforms. The number of social media users globally has surpassed 5 billion, accounting for more than 60% of the total population.

According to IDC's analysis:

• Offline marketing platforms (Non-DX) are on a declining trend, giving way to online marketing platforms (DX).

• Online advertising spending is projected to grow at a rate of over 16% annually from 2022 to 2027, reaching the $4 trillion mark.

(Courtesy of DataReportal - July 2024)

About Spinel Network

Spinel Network Pte. Ltd. ("Spinel Network") is a Singapore-based technology company that offers an AI-driven decentralized computing network to provide sustainable monetary benefits to the music and entertainment industry. Its platform utilizes AI content and an AI boost ranking engine to address societal issues and meet the needs of underserved musicians, artists, and content creators worldwide. Spinel Network Web3-powered technology generates sustainable passive income streams for those who contribute resources to our system. Combining Machine Learning with Decentralized Networks, Spinel Network groundbreaking technology platform transforms any regular computer into a powerful intelligent machine that optimizes operational efficiency while enhancing trends through AI content. In 2022, its core technology produced by Spinel Labs' top Vietnamese blockchain engineers was honored with the Web3 Stars Accelerator award issued by BNC Chain, launched by the world's largest crypto exchange Binance. The Spinel Network team boasts over 2,000 high speed servers and 200 employees, including highly experienced blockchain and AI engineers, social media specialists, and a diverse network of global advisors. For more information: https://spinelnetwork.com/en

About FMW Media (New to The Street)

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming. For more information: https://newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all companies' filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

