Dow Jones News
16.09.2024 19:04 Uhr
194 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Sep-2024 / 17:32 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
16 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               16 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      54,642 
Highest price paid per share:         124.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          123.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.5666p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of (337,019,812) ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,019,812) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      123.5666p                    54,642

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7437               123.50      15:03:48          00071402389TRLO0      XLON 
1932               123.50      15:03:48          00071402388TRLO0      XLON 
22140               123.50      15:03:48          00071402390TRLO0      XLON 
5838               123.50      15:03:48          00071402394TRLO0      XLON 
1049               123.50      15:03:48          00071402393TRLO0      XLON 
2400               123.50      15:03:48          00071402392TRLO0      XLON 
1369               123.50      15:03:48          00071402391TRLO0      XLON 
5200               123.50      15:48:04          00071404525TRLO0      XLON 
66                124.00      15:50:50          00071404647TRLO0      XLON 
1700               124.00      15:50:50          00071404646TRLO0      XLON 
5511               124.00      15:50:50          00071404645TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  347137 
EQS News ID:  1989123 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1989123&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2024 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
