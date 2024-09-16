TV Ears, Inc: Beltone and TV Ears Join Forces to Provide Free Hearing Screenings at Participating Beltone Locations Nationwide

TV Ears has teamed up with Beltone to promote the benefits of better hearing by offering free hearing screenings at participating Beltone locations nationwide. TV Ears customers will receive a voucher for a free screening, valued at $149. Beltone will also be the exclusive in-store retailer to offer TV Ear demonstration sets, allowing customers to try out our sets before making a purchase. Learn more at https://www.tvears.com

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / TV Ears, the #1 doctor-recommended brand for TV listening, has formed an exclusive partnership with Beltone, recognized as one of America's Best in Hearing Care by Newsweek. This collaboration is focused on reaching and assisting more individuals who are experiencing hearing loss, as both organizations are dedicated to supporting, treating, and educating people on the benefits of better hearing.





Beltone Partnership

We're teaming up for better hearing!





"We are excited to partner with Beltone to offer an even better level of service and care for our customers," - George Dennis, President, TV Ears.

Through the partnership, TV Ears customers will receive a voucher for a free hearing screening at their nearest participating Beltone location. This service, typically valued at $149, provides an opportunity for individuals to take the first step towards better hearing health without any financial obligation. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, Beltone has been a trusted leader in hearing care for over 84 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids and award-winning services.

TV Ears sets are usually available for purchase online or by phone, but now, Beltone will be the exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer to offer TV Ear demonstration sets at participating locations. This will give customers the opportunity to try out the sets before making a purchase, and they can also buy directly from the participating Beltone office.

"This partnership represents a shared vision of creating a world where everyone has the opportunity to enjoy clear sound and better hearing while furthering our mission of reaching and helping more individuals with hearing loss," stated David Molella, President of Beltone North America.

The initiative not only provides free hearing screenings but also aims to educate the public on the importance of early detection and treatment of hearing loss. With the combined efforts of TV Ears and Beltone, customers can look forward to enhanced support and guidance in their journey towards improved hearing.

For more information on how to receive a free hearing screening voucher and to find a participating Beltone location near you, please visit https://www.tvears.com.

About Beltone

Beltone, a leader in hearing health care, has been dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with hearing loss for over 84 years. Known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service, Beltone remains focused on delivering the most advanced hearing solutions and personalized care. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, Beltone's hearing care professionals undergo extensive and continuous training to ensure the highest level of care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone prioritizes the needs of its patients through cutting-edge hearing technologies and its "Right Beside You" promise. For more information, visit Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About TV Ears

TV Ears? first began in 1998 in Huntington Beach, California, in a small living room. Today, TV Ears is the #1 selling doctor-recommended brand for TV listening. Based in sunny San Diego, TV Ears employs many and has helped millions of customers hear TV.

Contact Information

Nino Wehbe

General Manager, TV Ears, Inc.

marketing@tvears.com

(888) 883-3277

Lauren Dickerson

Public Relations Specialist, Beltone

ldickerson@beltone.com

224-382-1561

