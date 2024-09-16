Regulatory News:

To ensure the swift implementation of the "At your side" corporate project (2023-2026), Sophie Boissard, Clariane's (Paris:CLARI) Chief Executive Officer, has announced the creation of a Deputy Chief Executive Office in charge of operational excellence and steering the Group's performance, placed under the responsibility of Rémi Boyer

In addition to his new role, Rémi Boyer will retain his position as CEO Germany, which he has held since October 2023.

From 1 October 2024, this Deputy Chief Executive Officewill oversee the various programmes contributing to operational excellence and Group's performance, within the framework of dedicated governance bodies and in liaison with the management of each country.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer, explains that "this new organisation should enable us to pursue our objective of making full use of our care capacities, to develop synergies between the Group's networks and to strengthen the culture of operational excellence. With his in-depth knowledge of our Group and on the back of the reorganisation plan he initiated in Germany a year ago, Rémi Boyer will be able to bring together our energies to achieve this

Rémi Boyer will be assisted in his role as Deputy CEO by a Performance and Transformation Officer, a position entrusted to Sébastien Legrand

Rémi Boyer will be replaced as Group Chief Human Resources Officer by Nadège Plou, currently Human Resources Officer France, on 1 October 2024.

Nadège Plou will become a member of the Group Management Board and will be replaced as Human Resources Officer France by Camille Blanchet

In addition, with effect from 1 October 2024, Grégory Lovichi joins Clariane and its Group Management Board as Group Chief Financial Officer, in replacement of Philippe Garin. The Group Finance Department organization remains unchanged, with Sandra Livinec, Deputy Finance Director, in charge of financial and accounting control and Group consolidation, Sarah Mingham, Deputy Finance Director in charge of financing strategy and relations with major shareholders, and Stéphane Bisseuil, Director of Investor Relations.

Lastly, Guillaume Appéré, until now special assistant to Sophie Boissard, succeeds Amandine Daviet as the Group's General Secretary. In addition to supervising the Group's Legal Department, he will also take on the role of Secretary to the Board of Directors and the Group Management Board, which he is also joining.

The Clariane Group would like to pay tribute to the professionalism and commitment of Philippe Garin and Amandine Daviet over the last few years and wishes both of them every success in their future professional endeavors.

With effect from 1 October 2024, the Group Management Board will be composed as follows:

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer

- Rémi Boyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President Germany

- Guillaume Appéré, General Secretary

- Dominiek Beelen, Executive Vice President Belgium and the Netherlands

- Marion Cardon, Chief Brand Engagement Officer

- Frédéric Durousseau, Group Chief Real Estate and Development Officer

- Anne-Charlotte Dymny, Group Chief Information Systems and Business Transformation Officer

- Federico Guidoni, Executive Vice President Italy

- Grégory Lovichi, Group Chief Financial Officer

- Nicolas Mérigot, Executive Vice President France

- Nicolas Pécourt, Group Chief Communications Officer

- Antoine Piau, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, Ethics and Health Innovation

- Charles-Antoine Pinel, Group Executive Vice President Business Development and New Countries

- Nadège Plou, Group Chief Human Resources Officer

Biographies

Rémi Boyer spent almost 12 years (1998-2010) with the ArcelorMittal group, where he held various positions in the General Secretariat and Operational Human Resources departments in a highly international context. In 2010, he joined the PSA Peugeot Citroën Group as Director of HR Development, before taking up the position of HR Director for R&D and Support Resources in 2013, before becoming Director of Talent and Top Management for the PSA Group in 2015.

He joined the Clariane Group in August 2016 as Group Human Resources Director and member of the Group's General Management Committee. In June 2024, he was elected "HR Director of the Year" in France by his peers.

Rémi Boyer has also been managing Clariane's activities in Germany since October 2023.

Rémi Boyer, 57, is a former student at the École Normale Supérieure, holds a degree in history and a Masters in International relations and action abroad.

Sébastien Legrand began his career in 2006 at Faurecia as a buyer in the Interiors division. He then joined the Coca-Cola European Partners group for 8 years, where he held various positions in indirect purchasing and packaging purchasing at European level. Sébastien Legrand joined the Clariane Group in 2016 as Deputy Purchasing Director for France, before becoming Group Purchasing Director in 2020. In 2022, he was appointed Executive Secretary to the General Management Committee and then Group Performance Director.

Sébastien Legrand, 40, holds a Master's degree in Purchasing from ESM-A.

Nadège Plou has over 25 years' experience in human resources management. She worked successively for the Carrefour group from 1998 to 2001 (as Head of Human Resources for hypermarkets, then for training at Head Office level in France), FNAC from 2001 to 2012 (in her last position, she was a member of the French Management Committee in charge of the Operations HR Department) and Tati from 2012 to 2017 (member of the Management Committee in charge of the Retail HR Department). Nadège Plou joined the Clariane Group in September 2017, where she was previously Director of Human Resources France.

Nadège Plou, 49, has a Master's degree in Economic and Social Administration and a postgraduate diploma in Human Resources.

Camille Blanchet began her career as HR Manager with the Publicis group. In 2008, she was appointed Director of Human Resources at a subsidiary of the Suez group in charge of museums and historical monuments. In 2011, she joined the Leroy Merlin group, taking on operational HR responsibilities before joining Chanel as HR Director and then Retail Development Director for fragrance and beauty products. In 2020, Camille Blanchet undertook a professional reconversion by preparing a Master 2 in "Health Facitity Management" and joined the Clariane Group as part of her end-of-year internship at the Château de la Couldre facility. Soon after she has been appointed Director of the EHPAD des Hauts de Jardy in 2021, before been appointed Headquarters' Head of Human Resources in January 2024.

Camille Blanchet, 45, has a Master's degree in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations of CIFFOP.

Grégory Lovichi began his career in 2002 at E&Y as a financial auditor before joining the Lafarge Group for 14 years. After 4 years in the Group's Finance Department, where he held a variety of positions (reporting consolidation, financial control, M&A and cash optimisation projects), Grégory Lovichi was appointed Chief Financial Officer for Brazil in 2010, Chief Financial Officer for Greece and finally Chief Financial Officer for Germany and the Netherlands.

In 2019, he will take up the position of Group Finance Director of the Le Duff Group, one of the world's leading food and catering companies.

Grégory Lovichi, 45, is a graduate of EDHEC business school.

Sandra Livinecbegan her career in 2001 as an auditor with PWC. She then spent fifteen years in various finance management positions within the Carre-four Group. From 2018 to the first half of 2024, she was CFO of the Star Service group, which specialises in 'last mile' distribution.

Sandra Livinec, 47, is a graduate of ESCP Europe.

Guillaume Appéré began his career in the civil service, firstly in charge of the inspection of industrial facilities in Haute-Normandie from 2008 to 2011, then at the Ministry of Finance from 2011 to 2017, where he was successively head of the office for the coordination and preparation of legislation in the Tax Legislation Directorate, and then deputy director of transaction taxation.

In 2017, he joined Groupe Casino: in the Strategy Department, he was Director of Planning and Investments until 2022, then became the Group's General Secretary and Secretary to the Executive Committee, a position he held until April 2024.

He will join the Clariane Group in May 2024, and until now has worked as a project manager for the Managing Director.

Guillaume Appéré, 41, is a graduate of Mines ParisTech and a mining engineer.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to almost 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley etc.), specialist healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages&Vie etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities, to its articles of association: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916295079/en/

Contacts:

Investors



Stéphane Bisseuil

Head of Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 58 60 68 69

stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com



Press



Matthieu Desplat

Press Relations Officer

06 58 09 01 61

Matthieu.desplats@clariane.com