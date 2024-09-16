Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parallel Completes Second Student Community in College Station, TX

Otto offers Texas A&M University students a vibrant living environment.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, has successfully delivered Otto, a 745-bed student housing community in the Northgate District adjacent to Texas A&M University. This marks Parallel's second development in College Station, bringing more than 1,500 new beds to the area in the last two years.

Otto Welcome Desk and Lobby

Otto Welcome Desk and Lobby
Image of people walking through the lobby at Otto Student Living.

Otto offers a variety of floor plans, from studios to six-bedroom apartments, designed to enhance each student's college experience. The community boasts shared amenities such as a resort-style pool complete with a hot tub, outdoor kitchen, jumbotron, a full-service smart market, on-site dog spa, sky lounge, and luxury fitness and wellness center with a barre/yoga studio and dry saunas. In addition, Otto provides multi-level lounges offering coworking spaces, conference rooms, and private study pods equipped with the latest technology to fit the needs of the modern student.

Partners on the project include BOKA Powell, Rogers O'Brien Construction Company, A Royal Interiors, RLG Consulting Engineers, Mitchell and Morgan, and SMR Landscape Architects.

For additional information, please visit https://www.parallel-co.com.

Contact Information

Kristen Penrod
Principal
info@parallel-co.com
512.265.1130

SOURCE: Parallel

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.