Parallel Completes Second Student Community in College Station, TX

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, has successfully delivered Otto, a 745-bed student housing community in the Northgate District adjacent to Texas A&M University. This marks Parallel's second development in College Station, bringing more than 1,500 new beds to the area in the last two years.

Otto offers a variety of floor plans, from studios to six-bedroom apartments, designed to enhance each student's college experience. The community boasts shared amenities such as a resort-style pool complete with a hot tub, outdoor kitchen, jumbotron, a full-service smart market, on-site dog spa, sky lounge, and luxury fitness and wellness center with a barre/yoga studio and dry saunas. In addition, Otto provides multi-level lounges offering coworking spaces, conference rooms, and private study pods equipped with the latest technology to fit the needs of the modern student.

Partners on the project include BOKA Powell, Rogers O'Brien Construction Company, A Royal Interiors, RLG Consulting Engineers, Mitchell and Morgan, and SMR Landscape Architects.

