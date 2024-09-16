Kolter Homes: Cresswind DeLand Announces Exciting Construction Progress on Resident-Exclusive Clubhouse

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Cresswind DeLand by Kolter Homes is pleased to announce significant progress in the construction of Club Cresswind, the community's highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center. This state-of-the-art facility is set to become the heart of the Cresswind community, offering 55+ residents a wide range of social and fitness opportunities designed to enhance their lifestyle.

Club Cresswind at Cresswind DeLand Fall Construction Progress

The construction of Club Cresswind is moving forward at a remarkable pace. The initial paving of the parking area is now complete. The clubhouse itself has reached a major milestone with the pouring of the slab. Block walls have been erected, roof trusses are installed, and the roof structure will be completed in the coming weeks. Additionally, the surrounding site is being meticulously prepared to initiate construction for outdoor amenities.

"We are incredibly excited about the progress being made on Club Cresswind. This clubhouse will be a cornerstone of our community, providing a space where residents can come together, stay active, and enjoy a variety of activities. Our goal is to create an environment that fosters connections and enhances the overall quality of life for our residents," said Emily Vaughn, Community Director.

Once completed, Club Cresswind will feature an array of amenities designed to cater to the diverse interests of its residents, featuring a Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM, Art Studio, Social and Event Spaces, Resort-style Pool, Event Lawn, Pickleball, Sports Counts and more.

Cresswind DeLand will feature the national award-winning "Set Yourself FREE" lifestyle program, based on the cornerstones of Fitness, Relationships, Education, and Entertainment. 55 plus active adults searching for new homes for sale in Orlando are encouraged to visit www.CresswindDeLand.com to learn more about the community.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Contact Information

John Manrique

SVP Marketing

jmanrique@kolter.com

561-515-4450

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on newswire.com.