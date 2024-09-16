Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lender Market Group LLC: Lender Market Unveils AI-Powered Financial Advisor Service for Business Owners

Revolutionizing financial planning with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Lender Market, a leading financial solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new AI-powered Financial Advisor service tailored specifically for business owners. This innovative platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence to deliver personalized financial insights, helping businesses navigate the complexities of financial planning with ease and efficiency.

Lender market

Lender market
Linder markets homepage



"At Lender Market, our mission has always been to empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed financially," said Eli Ofel, CEO at Lender Market. "Our new AI Financial Advisor service is a game-changer, offering bespoke financial guidance that's accessible anytime, anywhere."

Key Features of the AI Financial Advisor Service:

• Personalized Financial Planning: Customized strategies based on real-time data and individual business goals.
• 24/7 Accessibility: Round-the-clock access to financial advice, ensuring business owners can make informed decisions at any time.
• Cost-Effective Solutions: Reduces the need for expensive consulting fees by providing affordable, high-quality financial guidance.
• User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design allows for easy navigation, even for those with limited financial expertise.

The AI Financial Advisor is designed to address common financial challenges faced by businesses, such as cash flow management, investment planning, and risk assessment. By utilizing machine learning algorithms, the service continually adapts to market changes and individual business needs.

"We understand the hurdles business owners face in today's dynamic economic landscape. This service is not just about number-crunching; it's about empowering entrepreneurs to make confident decisions that drive growth," said Mr. Ofel.

About LENDER MARKET GROUP LLC

Lender Market is committed to providing innovative financial solutions that help businesses thrive. With a focus on integrating technology and finance, the company offers a range of services designed to simplify financial management and promote sustainable growth.

For more information about the AI Financial Advisor service, please visit https://lender.market/advisor.html.

Media Contact:

Eli Ofel
CEO
LENDER MARKET GROUP LLC
Eli@lender.market
732 808-3305

Contact Information

Ofel Lestat
founder
support@applocal.co
(347) 733-0563

SOURCE: Lender Market Group LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.