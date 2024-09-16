Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Better World Fund honors internationally renowned pianist and composer, Omar Harfouch, with the esteemed Achievement for Peace Award in recognition of his efforts to foster global harmony through music. The accolade - presented to him by Hollywood A-list actor, Kevin Costner - comes ahead of his highly-anticipated "Concerto for Peace." The musical event is set to take place at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, on September 18, 2024.

The award was presented at the Venice Film Festival this month, and celebrates Harfouch's long-standing commitment to peace and his innovative use of music as a platform for advocacy. Organized by the Better World Fund and Luxury Limited Edition, this prestigious homage highlights the cultural and humanitarian importance of his upcoming concert in Paris.

Harfouch's "Concerto for Peace" is a call for global unity. The concert, which will be attended by over a thousand distinguished guests, including political leaders, ambassadors, and global celebrities, speaks volumes about the significant role of art in addressing societal divides.

"Music is a universal language," Harfouch states. "Through 'Concerto for Peace,' my team and I aim to inspire solidarity and understanding in a society broken by discord. This concert is a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together."

The concert features the renowned Orchestre Béziers Méditerranée and 30 opera singers, and will be conducted by Maestro Mathieu Bonnin. In addition, the show will be accompanied by celebrated violinist Anne Gravoin.

The Parisian event will mark the beginning of a global tour, with performances scheduled at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, followed by stops at the Vatican, the Italian Parliament, and in major cities across Europe and beyond.

"We live in a time where art has the power to make a difference," says Harfouch. "That said, this tour is about more than music. I wish to create a platform for dialogue and understanding. I believe in the power of music to heal divisions and bring us closer to a more peaceful future."

About Concerto for Peace

"Concerto for Peace" is an international initiative led by Omar Harfouch, aimed at advocating for global unity through music. Through performances of his signature composition, Harfouch seeks to bridge divides and promote a culture of peace. The project has garnered global attention, with support from international organizations, cultural institutions, and notable figures from the worlds of politics and entertainment. His work continues to inspire audiences around the world, demonstrating the power of music to enact positive change.

