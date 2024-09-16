Parloa's innovative AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) ushers in a new era of contact center automation with generative AI-powered agents that excel on the phone

AMP empowers call center managers and CX designers to create personal AI agents with natural language briefings, instead of scripted flows

AMP provides lifecycle management tools, including AI agent simulations and evaluations, to safely and reliably run teams of autonomous AI agents at any scale

And when human agents need to take the call, Parloa empowers them with genAI too, with real-time language translations and automated responses for maximum productivity

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Parloa, a leader in AI-powered automation for customer service, is making its biggest technological and innovative leap yet with the launch of its AI Agent Management Platform (AMP). Bolstered by a $66 Million Series B investment led by Altimeter Capital, Parloa has just released its industry-first generative AI-powered platform for contact centers. AMP has the power to go beyond today's scripted conversation flows, with fully dynamic and autonomous agents. Personal agents can engage in more natural, engaging interactions with customers to quickly solve their problems with empathy, increasing customer satisfaction while building stronger loyalty.





"With AMP, Parloa ushers in the genAI era of the customer contact center. We see a future in which every customer will have their own personalized AI agent who already knows their entire history with the company and is available 24/7 in any language. Now, our customers can harness the full power of generative AI, going beyond scripted flows for a more conversational experience. AMP makes customer contact center interactions with personal agents as easy as talking with a friend," said Malte Kosub, CEO of Parloa.





Traditional customer contact center agents, both human and virtual, are trained to follow specific, rule-based scripts. Initially, these scripts were designed to help agents maintain compliance and drive calls to a successful resolution. However, rule-based scripts for virtual agents at scale can be too limiting and lack human empathy. This approach becomes even more challenging in larger contact centers, where customer needs are more diverse and complex.

Parloa AMP empowers businesses to manage a team of highly-skilled, genAI-powered agents on a global scale. Utilizing the latest models from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, AMP enables the fast deployment of personal AI agents at scale, and setting new standards in customer and employee satisfaction. AMP's personal agents are trained with genAI's natural language briefings instead of rule-based dialogue scripts, resulting in a more natural conversation flow with customers. For the first time, generative AI is available in a platform that any company can easily integrate into their existing customer service. Parloa AMP provides high-performance genAI agents that excel at phone conversations, at enterprise scale.

"Parloa's AI technology goes beyond traditional, pre-scripted approaches and enables personalized and intuitive communication on a level that was previously not possible. With the AI Agent Management Platform, we can use generative AI profitably in our contact center and help customers with their concerns even faster," says Baris Yorganci, Head of IT Service Management at Barmenia.

Trusted Partners Ensure Security and Compliance

Thanks to its strong collaboration with Microsoft, Parloa was one of the first companies in the world to provide its customers with GPT-4o through the Azure OpenAI Service. Parloa's goal with AMP is to offer the most advanced genAI technology while ensuring the highest level of security, data protection, and compliance with regulatory standards.

"Parloa is defining how generative AI is used in customer service with the release of the AI Agent Management Platform," says Marco Casalaina, Vice President of Products Azure AI at Microsoft. "Combined with their industry-leading, always-on copilot for real-time translation, Parloa is setting the standard for personal, 24x7 support experiences - all delivered by AI agents using Microsoft Azure AI."

ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, and Waterfield Tech, a global leader in customer experience solutions, are Parloa's official AMP launch partners in North America. They are working directly with Parloa to ensure North American customers can start reaping the benefits of AMP quickly and easily.

And When Humans Get on the Line, That's Powered by GenAI Too

Parloa also just launched a solution for human agents in the contact center. When a human agent needs to jump on the call, they're provided with genAI-powered capabilities like real-time translations and automated responses. Customers who call into the contact center can speak in their preferred language, and a human agent can respond in real-time without being fluent or even proficient in that language. It's a great customer experience. It's a great agent experience. And it maximizes contact center productivity.

About Parloa

Parloa is a leading AI company for the automation of customer service. Parloa's platform unites humans and AI in one team to take companies' service quality to a new level through AI-based customer service, natural-sounding conversations, and outstanding service experiences on the phone and all communication channels. The Parloa platform resolves the majority of customer queries quickly and automatically, allowing contact center agents to focus on complex issues. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs about 250 people in Berlin, Munich, and New York.

