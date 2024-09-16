Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 20:26 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BW Growth Ventures: Entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author Brian Wong Launches New "Cheat Code" for The Cheat Code's 8th Anniversary

Entrepreneur-Author Brian Wong Adds Newest Life Hack To His Acclaimed Bestseller, The Cheat Code: Going Off Script to Get More, Go Faster, and Shortcut Your Way to Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / In celebration of the 8th anniversary of his best-selling book, The Cheat Code: Going Off Script to Get More, Go Faster, and Shortcut Your Way to Success, entrepreneur and author Brian Wong has introduced a new life hack to further the legacy of his work: the power of becoming comfortable with discomfort.

Wong's The Cheat Code has empowered readers worldwide to break through limitations and achieve success by thinking unconventionally. To mark the anniversary of its release on September 6, 2016, Wong is unveiling Cheat Code 72: The 30-Day Challenge, which promotes daily discomfort as a path to growth.

"The concept is straightforward," says Wong. "Take one uncomfortable action every day-something small but challenging. It could be a cold shower, a difficult conversation, or waking up earlier. Over time, discomfort will become a source of strength and resilience."

Discomfort as a Tool for Mindfulness and Growth Wong's new cheat code centers on using discomfort as a means of self-improvement. By embracing difficult situations, individuals build mental toughness and mindfulness. "Mindfulness isn't only about finding calm through meditation; it's about staying present in uncomfortable moments," Wong explains. His background in traditional Zen Buddhism and mindfulness supports this approach.

The practice aligns with thought leaders like Ryan Holiday, who emphasizes seeing obstacles as opportunities, and Brene Brown, who underscores the power of vulnerability. Wong's method encourages facing discomfort to unlock personal and professional potential.

Diverse Challenges for Personal Development Wong's 30-day challenge allows for a wide range of tasks, from physical to emotional, ensuring continuous growth in various aspects of life. The diversity of challenges keeps the process engaging, with benefits that extend beyond mental resilience.

"By embracing discomfort daily, you'll discover that it becomes a habit, and eventually, a tool for achieving personal growth," Wong adds.

About Brian Wong Brian Wong is an entrepreneur, author, and mindfulness advocate. His best-selling book, The Cheat Code, has inspired readers to think creatively and take shortcuts to success. Wong continues to motivate individuals with his latest life hack, combining the principles of mindfulness and personal resilience.

For further details or to schedule an interview with Brian Wong, please contact Renee Pearce, Chief of Staff, BW Growth Ventures, renee@brianwong.co.

# # #

Media Contact:

Steve Syatt
SSA Public Relations
(818) 223-1022

SOURCE: BW Growth Ventures



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.