Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - The Charoen AArt is delighted to announce the debut solo exhibition of Yasy Bachurina, titled TENÚ, in collaboration with global partners Artsy, Art Curatorial Nomads, and When Life Gives You Lemons (WLGUL). This exhibition marks a significant moment in Bangkok's emergence as a hub for contemporary art in Asia and reflects The Charoen AArt's ongoing commitment to supporting emerging artists.

Yasy Bachurina, an emerging artist known for her thoughtful and emotionally resonant work, explores themes of perception, life's fragility, and the boundary between the visible and the hidden. Drawing from her own experiences, Yasy encourages viewers to reflect on the delicate balance of life. TENÚ , her first solo exhibition in Thailand, continues this exploration, creating a quiet yet profound connection with audiences.

"In my art, I explore the fine lines of human perception, balancing between the visible and the invisible," says Yasy Bachurina, describing her approach to the exhibition.

TENÚ- a French word meaning "thin" or "barely perceptible," reflected in the Thai word "บอบบาง" (boop-baang)-presents a visual essay on the unseen aspects of existence. The exhibition invites visitors on a sensory journey that connects personal experiences with universal emotions. Through its layered approach, TENÚ fosters a quiet dialogue between the viewer and their inner thoughts, offering a space for self-discovery.

Our collaboration with Artsy, Art Curatorial Nomads, and WLGUL has been instrumental in bringing this exhibition to life. Artsy has enhanced Yasy's visibility through their platform and a dedicated viewing room, while Art Curatorial Nomads played a key role in curating the exhibition and connecting her work with a broader audience. WLGUL provided a creative residency space in Bangkok, enabling Yasy to develop the core works of TENÚ .

TENÚ will be open to the public from 21 September to 2 November 2024 at The Charoen AArt, 2250/16 Charoen Krung Road, Bang Kho Laem District, Bangkok 10120, with daily opening hours from 11 AM to 7 PM (closed on Mondays).

"We believe in the power of art to connect cultures and inspire new ways of thinking. Yasy Bachurina's exhibition, TENÚ, aligns perfectly with our mission to make art accessible and impactful, encouraging true expression and deep connections," says Bryce Watanasoponwong, Founder of The Charoen AArt.

We warmly invite art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public to visit TENÚ and experience Yasy's work in person. This exhibition is a significant step in our ongoing effort to support emerging artists and contribute to Bangkok's vibrant contemporary art scene.

About The Charoen AArt

The Charoen AArt is a unique, owner-operated creative space located near the end of Charoen Krung Road, Thailand's first modern road. Originally a family home, it has evolved into a cultural hub bridging traditional and contemporary art. We are dedicated to innovation, authenticity, and inclusivity, driven by creativity rather than financial gain. Although we may not have the resources of larger galleries, our focus remains on creating meaningful and authentic connections through collaborative art. Our partnership with Artsy helps us extend our reach internationally while fostering a lively, inclusive art community that resonates globally.

About Artsy

Artsy is the world's leading platform for discovering and collecting art. Partnering with top museums, galleries, auction houses, and art fairs, Artsy offers the most comprehensive online marketplace for art lovers and collectors. With personalised recommendations and essential resources, Artsy expands the art market, supporting artists and enhancing global visibility.

About Art Curatorial Nomads

Art Curatorial Nomads is a dynamic curatorial project with a strong presence across the Middle East and beyond. Focused on supporting emerging artists and developing global artistic communities, the project collaborates with local partners, artists, galleries, collectors, and festivals to promote cultural exchange and communication. By bridging traditional and digital art, Art Curatorial Nomads plays a key role in developing art careers and amplifying diverse voices, establishing itself as a key player in the global art scene.

About When Life Gives You Lemons (WLGUL)

Located in Bangkok's Bang Phlat district, When Life Gives You Lemons ( WLGUL)is a creative hub and art residency dedicated to transforming challenges into opportunities. More than just an art space, WLGUL fosters a community where artists bring their visions to life. Offering diverse services, including exhibition space and wellness sessions, WLGUL nurtures creativity and well-being.

