Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 20:54 Uhr
Sinch AB: Sinch Accelerates Adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging with RCS Upscale

Leading the Evolution of Customer Engagement with Secure, Interactive, and Branded Messaging Across Devices & Platforms

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is accelerating the adoption of Rich Communication Services (RCS.) Sinch has consistently delivered secure, branded, and interactive messaging solutions, offering flexible options that include messaging APIs, SaaS tools, and messaging enablement services. These solutions empower both brands and carriers to embrace RCS and transform customer interactions.

With Sinch's RCS Upscale solution, businesses can seamlessly transition from SMS to RCS without additional costs or integration changes. For markets where RCS is not fully supported, Sinch's SMS fallback ensures continued messaging reach. Customers using Sinch's RCS solutions have seen unparalleled delivery and engagement rates on high-value use cases across the customer journey, making RCS an ideal choice for businesses looking to transform customer experiences.

Sinch sends millions of RCS business messages each month, helping brands like EasyPark and Micromania-Zing in EMEA, delivery companies in the North America, and banks across Latin America and India. Sinch's solutions are helping these organizations leverage RCS to improve their messaging capabilities, driving better customer engagement and satisfaction.

The release of iOS 18, which introduces RCS support in select markets, marks a

pivotal moment for the growth of RCS. This development brings a more united and seamless messaging experience between Apple and Android devices for consumers, paving the way for RCS Business Messaging (RBM) adoption. With Apple's commitment to supporting the RCS Universal 2.4, which includes RBM, the stage is set for broader adoption, providing businesses with a powerful new tool to engage customers through rich, interactive experiences directly in their mobile inbox across a wider range of devices.

Sinch's innovations in RCS are further evidenced by tools like the Omnichannel Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, which enables Salesforce Marketing Cloud customers to create dynamic, interactive campaigns.

Backed by Sinch's global super network, strong direct operator connections, and a preferred partnership with Google, the company leads the RCS space and is fully prepared for widespread RCS rollout. Sinch's APIs, SaaS tools, and carrier enablement services empower both businesses and carriers to create personalized, interactive RCS

experiences, driving significant improvements in customer engagement across industries.

"Sinch RCS products and solutions help businesses quickly upgrade to RCS, whether they're looking to upscale from SMS or enable richer, more interactive and conversational experiences for their customers," said Lodema Steinbach, VP of Product & Carrier Relations, North America at Sinch. "With a broad range of offerings and expertise across customer segments, Sinch provides the flexibility businesses need to enhance customer engagement in a secure, trusted environment."

"As RCS adoption accelerates, we are proud to lead this technological shift," Steinbach added. "Sinch's API-first platform and SaaS solutions make it easy for brands to adopt RCS and drive results, whether through simple transactional messaging or richer, more interactive customer engagements. Our deep relationships with mobile operators and in-house expertise position us to support businesses throughout their RCS journey."

To learn more about implementing RCS and how it can transform customer engagement, download Sinch's comprehensive guide on building a business case for RCS or contact our team for personalized support.

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com |1.206.914.6175

