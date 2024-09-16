Anzeige
WKN: 880205 | ISIN: US1729081059 | Ticker-Symbol: CIT
Tradegate
16.09.24
21:27 Uhr
184,10 Euro
-3,50
-1,87 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CINTAS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINTAS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,60184,6022:04
183,30184,9522:00
Cintas Once Again Hosts the NFFF 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at TQL Stadium

This event honors the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on 9/11 and raises funds for families of fallen firefighters and support programs.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 /Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) once again hosted the 2024 National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at TQL Stadium on September 7 at 8 a.m. This event honors and remembers the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on September 11, 2001.

Cintas is a proud partner of the NFFF and its mission, raising funds through the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs to provide direct support to families of fallen firefighters and programs of the FDNY. Each year, the NFFF sponsors 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs around the country to remember and commemorate the heroism and ultimate sacrifices made by those firefighters.

At the events, every participant honors an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center. These tributes commemorate the sacrifice of FDNY firefighters and symbolically finish their heroic journey to save others.

Participants can sign up as Individuals, Team Captains or Team Members. Individual registration is $35 and includes an event T-shirt.

Event Schedule: Saturday, September 7 at TQL Stadium

  • 8 a.m., Registration and check-in opens

  • 9 a.m., Opening ceremony

  • 9:30 a.m., National Fallen Fire Fighter 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb begins

  • 12:00 p.m., Event concludes

Registration is now available, and those interested in signing up can do so here.

About Cintas Corporation
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cintas on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cintas
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cintas
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cintas



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
