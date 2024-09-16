Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for August 2024.

August 2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 909 million shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $230 million;

CSE issuers completed 79 financings that raised an aggregate $65 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from six new companies, bringing total listed securities to 786 as at August 31, 2024.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange added more new listings in August than in any other month so far in 2024," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "The new listings include the commodity trading firm Rektron Group Inc., which, along with BluSky Carbon Inc. are the two largest corporate IPOs to be completed on any Canadian stock exchange this year. We are pleased to remain the Canadian leader in this area."

What's On at the CSE

On September 18, the CSE will host its second Going Public and Raising Capital in Canada event of 2024. This one is in Halifax and will feature a series of presentations from experts that will explore opportunities and strategies to successfully enter the public markets in Canada. The speaker line-up includes Richard Carleton and Scott Pritchard, the CSE's Senior Advisor, Listings Development for Quebec and Eastern Canada.

The CSE will be traveling to sunny Orlando, Florida for the Security Traders Association's 91st Annual Market Structure Conference on September 18-20. The conference theme this year is Shifting the Landscape, focusing on the industry's need to proactively adapt to a range of forces that impact market structure.

The CSE will be participating in a pair of back-to-back conferences in Chicago in early October: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on October 8-9, and the Benzinga SmallCap Conference on October 10. Benzinga's cannabis event, which is held twice yearly, is a leading cannabis business conference and the participants include numerous CSE-listed companies. The small-cap conference provides exposure to many compelling companies that most investors are not familiar with.

On October 9, the CSE is co-sponsoring and presenting an exclusive Global Markets Forum in New York City. The forum, presented in partnership with the Aquis Stock Exchange and OTC Markets, enables a select group of companies to make their pitch to an-person audience of institutional and high-net-worth investors. A live broadcast of the event will be available, and investors will be able to ask questions online. The forum also includes keynote presentations from expert speakers. More details will follow closer to the event.

Finally, the CSE is pleased to be sponsoring the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2024 on October 16-17 in Toronto. The event, presented in partnership with PearTree, features a vast line-up of mining companies and high-profile keynote speakers including Pierre Lassonde and Rob McEwen. The conference also offers one-on-one meetings and networking sessions. This is the second consecutive year in which the CSE has sponsored this event.

Bay Street Rides FAR

On October 5, the CSE team will be out biking and walking as part of Bay Street Rides FAR, an event to raise money in support of Autism Science Foundation Canada. The team invites all of its stakeholders to join in and get some good exercise while raising money for this important cause. Also, be certain to stick around for the afterparty. Those who can't be there in person are encouraged to make a donation.

New Listings in August 2024

Double Deuce Exploration Corp. (DD)

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (NXT)

Windfall Geotek Inc. (WIN)

NU E Power Corp. (NUE)

Rektron Group Inc. (REK.U)

EagleOne Metals Corporation (EAGL)

