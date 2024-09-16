Schneider Electric Launches Zeigo Activate Lite, an Enhanced Version of Its Complimentary Subscription Plan for Comprehensive Emissions Management

Easy, self-guided software assists organizations in measuring and acting on emissions through a freemium subscription model

Software redefines approach to managing emissions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while enabling large enterprises to engage the value chain and drive Scope 3 impact

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, is proud to announce the latest enhancements to Zeigo Activate, part of its flagship decarbonization SaaS platform.

Zeigo Activate Lite redefines the approach to emissions reduction. The software now offers an array of features designed to enable businesses to: establish a carbon emissions baseline, set a measurable decarbonization target, calculate ongoing Scope 1 and 2 emissions using readily available energy data, and connect with solution providers who can help with both renewable energy and efficiency goals. This freemium version is now available at no cost to new software users, reaffirming Zeigo's commitment to accessibility and sustainability for organizations of all sizes and market segments.

Large corporations can also promote Zeigo Activate Lite within their value chain. By encouraging suppliers, portfolio companies, and other partners within their ecosystems to utilize the Zeigo Activate Lite platform, corporations can address their Scope 3 emissions and better understand their total emissions portfolio. The new user experience and interface enhancements make it easier than ever for companies of all sizes to embark on their carbon reduction journey and make progress toward their goals.

Additional Key Features of the New Free Version Include:

Accessing digital educational resources to guide users through the decarbonization process

Connecting with a robust network of solution providers in energy efficiency and renewable energy, which can help users make greater progress toward their goals

Zeigo Activate's self-service software is designed for ease of use, regardless of the user's expertise in decarbonization. While the freemium version provides a robust set of tools, companies can also opt for Zeigo Activate's Pro version, a paid subscription plan that unlocks additional features and benefits such as simplified uploading tools, reporting tools (PDF and Excel downloads), Scope 3 emissions calculation in the Purchased Goods & Service's category, a customized roadmap, peer benchmarking, unlimited users, and multiple sites.

"In a world where emission reduction is increasingly driven by legislation, compliance, and customer demand, Zeigo Activate Lite stands as a valuable ally for businesses in their decarbonization journeys," said Laura Eve, VP, SaaS Sustainability Solutions, Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business. "The platform's intuitive design makes taking the first step towards calculating and reducing emissions both simple and effective. Our Zeigo team invites all companies to take advantage of the new Zeigo Activate Lite and join the movement towards a more sustainable future."

Zeigo is a software ecosystem built by sustainability experts to simplify and accelerate decarbonization actions for companies of all sizes.?Zeigo complements Schneider Electric's existing sustainability consulting services and growing portfolio of digital solutions. With a focus on simplifying the complex process of decarbonization, Zeigo empowers businesses to take control of their energy use and reduce their emissions.

"Zeigo Activate Lite is a significant advancement for companies entering the decarbonization space. The complimentary platform provides a wide range of tools, including, the calculation of Scope 1 and 2 emissions, access to solution providers, and the ability to set decarbonization goals. This offering empowers businesses to take tangible steps towards reducing their environmental impact," commented Amy Cravens, Research Manager ESG Management and Reporting Technologies, IDC.

Environment + Energy Leader has recognized Zeigo as the 2024 Product - Software & Cloud Award Winner. This recognition underscores Schneider Electric's commitment to pushing the boundaries and raising the stakes of environmental sustainability and energy management. Read the full announcement here.

Related resources:

Create Account: Zeigo Activate Lite

Request a Demo of Zeigo Activate Lite

Learn More: Zeigo Activate Lite

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Schneider Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Schneider Electric

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/schneider-electric

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Schneider Electric

View the original press release on accesswire.com