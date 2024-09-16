Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces the resignation of its auditors, Wasserman Ramsay Chartered Professional Accountants ("Wasserman Ramsay"). Wasserman Ramsay resigned on their own initiative, and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has accepted the resignation. Pool Safe has not yet appointed a successor auditor, and discussions have been ongoing with potential audit firms to fill the vacancy, as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). It is anticipated that new auditors of the Company will be appointed by September 30, 2024.

As of September 15, 2024, Mr. Kevin Ramsay, the principal of Wasserman Ramsay, will be retiring from a long and successful career as an auditor. The Board thanks Wasserman Ramsay for their work as auditor of the Company.

To the knowledge of the Company, there were no reservations, modified opinions, or reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102)) for any financial period during which Wasserman Ramsay was the Company's auditor. Additionally, there were no "reportable events" between Pool Safe or Wasserman Ramsay.

In accordance with NI 51-102, once a successor auditor has been appointed, the Company will issue a further press release confirming such an appointment. Additionally, a Notice of Change of Auditor together with the required letter from the former auditor will be filed via SEDAR+ with each securities commission in each province or territory in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL". Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and the ability of the Company to appoint a successor auditor by September 30, 2024. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223533

SOURCE: Pool Safe Inc.