Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), announces it has entered into agreements with each of Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OBC"), Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive") and Oak Hill Financial Inc, ("Oakhill") to provide services to the Company, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange. OTB's scope of work will include, but not be limited to, providing marketing services, planning content creation and assisting in enhancing awareness of the Company. Proactive will assist Wedgemount in enhancing its online presence with the global investment community, as part of its strategy to increase general market awareness of the Company. Oak Hill's services will include acting as advisor to the Company and providing marketing services.

The term of the OTB agreement commenced on September 3, 2024, and ends on January 3, 2025 for a fee of $75,000 paid on signing. Either the Company or OTB may terminate the OTB agreement by mutual consent. The agreement with Proactive will be for an initial one year term ending August 20, 2025 for a fee of $45,000 and will automatically renew for additional successive one year terms, unless either the Company or Proactive provide written notice of non-renewal at least 90 days prior to the end of the then current term, if either provides notice of its intent not to renew, then the agreement will terminate on the expiration of the then-current term. Oak Hill's services are provided at a rate of $10,000 per month and the Company has also agreed to compensate Oak Hill in cash, with a 5% finder's fee, on the gross consideration of any financing completed during the term of the agreement and for a period of six months thereafter where funding is sourced for Wedgemount from parties introduced by Oak Hill, payable on closing of such financing.

To the knowledge of the Company, Proactive, OTB and Oak Hill do not currently hold security positions in Wedgemount and prior to the Company engaging each of Proactive, OTB and Oak Hill, there was no prior relationship.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in the southern USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

