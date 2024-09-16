Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTC Pink: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in Santa Ana, California. The 19,500-square-foot facility is operational with the large MSP-5 Spark Plasma Sintering (SPS) machine and cryomills now available for production for customers.

This marks an important milestone in expanding the Company's manufacturing capabilities and footprint. This expansion provides the necessary infrastructure to operate its recently purchased equipment and creates additional space for potential production requirements, warehousing, and custom tooling. This infrastructure includes increased electrical current capacity, liquid nitrogen storage, and other associated upgrades.

"We are proud to open a first-of-its-kind facility in North America, which will bring commercial access to state-of-the-art technologies and machinery for processing advanced materials," stated CEO Eric Eyerman. "We have already started to run our first parts on the new MSP-5 machine for our green steel cleantech customer. Our mission is to help clients push the boundaries of material science and innovation, and the new equipment will allow us to execute on larger volumes, batches, and part sizes."

Cal Nano also expects other purchased equipment to come online over time, which includes multiple cryomills and a mid-sized SPS2000 machine.

In addition, pre- and post-processing services and custom tooling manufacturing are becoming more important aspects of Cal Nano's manufacturing services. Adding to existing processing offerings, a molybdenum wire EDM (electrical discharge machine), an advanced cutting mill, and additional machining capabilities are expected to be available for customers who require ancillary parts and services at the new facility.

All these investments have resulted in a North American leading portfolio of advanced material processing technologies across its Cerritos and Santa Ana facilities. This includes the largest SPS machine commercially available for production and R&D manufacturing services, cryomills with batch sizes ranging from 0.5 kg to 25.0+ kg, and ancillary machinery and services.

Lastly, Cal Nano has made a repayment of US$338,335 on its loan payable to Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. ("Omni-Lite") in late August 2024, bringing the total of its outstanding loans to US$600,000. As of the payment date, the Omni-Lite loan balance was less than the Company's current cash and cash equivalents balance.

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. Global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science by utilizing our unique technical expertise and vision. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing capabilities for materials research and production needs. Customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

Reader Advisory

