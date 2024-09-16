Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Members of the CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the CI GAM Advisor Exchange event.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gLAKlqveOs

CI GAM is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider with approximately $21.3 billion in assets under management in more than 80 ETFs (as at June 30, 2024). CI GAM's ETF lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, ESG and other thematic mandates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223545

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange