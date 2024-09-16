Rhino Investments Group Acquires Cathedral City Marketplace

Rhino Investments Group, a leading Henderson, Nevada-based Commercial Real Estate Firm specializing in value-add investments, is excited to announce the acquisition of Cathedral City Marketplace, located at the southwest corner of Date Palm Drive and Dinah Shore Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234.

Cathedral City Marketplace is a prominent retail center in the Coachella Valley, offering a mix of national and local tenants. Anchored by high-volume Food 4 Less and with additional notable tenants like dd's Discounts, Planet Fitness, and Subway, the center covers a total building size of over 200,000 square feet. The property benefits from strong traffic counts of approximately 51,000 ADT and is ideally positioned at a busy intersection, making it a key shopping destination for the surrounding community.

Located across from the Big-League Dreams sports complex, which attracts over 200,000 annual visitors, and the Disney development, Cotino, approximately 1 one mile away, the center is poised for growth. The strategic location, combined with the opportunity to optimize tenant mix and pursue redevelopment, ensures the long-term success of the property.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cathedral City Marketplace to our portfolio," said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group. "This acquisition marks another milestone in our expansion in Southern California and provides a great opportunity to enhance the shopping experience for the local community. We look forward to attracting more top-tier tenants and continuing to develop this vibrant retail hub."

Rhino Investments Group plans to further enhance the center by optimizing tenant mix and exploring redevelopment opportunities, ensuring that Cathedral City Marketplace continues to thrive as a key retail destination in the region.

About Rhino Investments Group Rhino Investments Group, a leading Henderson, Nevada-based Commercial Real Estate Firm focused on value-add investments in retail and commercial real estate across the United States. With a proven track record of successful acquisitions and asset management, Rhino Investments Group is dedicated to transforming properties and delivering exceptional returns for investors. For more information,visit www.rhinoig.com.

