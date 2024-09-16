Warren, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Warren Nursing & Rehab - Providing Onsite Dialysis & Ventilator is rapidly expanding its healthcare services, positioning itself to become one of the largest skilled facilities in Ohio.

Since the ribbon-cutting event in July 2024, the new clinic has enhanced patient care and convenience. It can treat 30 patients daily compared to 20 in its old clinic. This is only one of the local facilities that treat people seeking dialysis, ventilators, and around-the-clock care, solidifying its reputation as a leader in comprehensive, specialized care within Ohio.

"When I see somebody come into my facility on a ventilator, needing dialysis, needing rehab, needing therapy - and I watched them come into the facility on a gurney, and then I watched them walk out the front door - it's just one of the warm, fuzzy feelings you can get to know that you improve that person's quality of life," said Matt Parks, the administrator.

Warren Nursing & Rehab - Providing Onsite Dialysis & Ventilator offers staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatments in skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. With the most advanced NxStage equipment, each treatment is tailored to help patients enjoy the time. This significantly improves outcomes by increasing fluid removal, reducing recovery times, managing anemia better, reducing blood pressure/medications, and minimizing stress on the heart.

Under the facility's care, patients can dialyze comfortably, thanks to shorter, more frequent treatments (typically 2.5 hours, five times a week under a physician's order), so they avoid the burden of traveling to outpatient centers. Recovery times can take 30 minutes, unlike traditional dialysis, which lasts 9 hours.

Beyond that, patients can participate in therapy on the day of dialysis, enhancing the feeling of being in control of treatment and life and thus improving mental and physical health.

The facility's ventilator care program helps patients in Warren, Trumbull, and Mahoning counties under the direction of Dr. Manuel Bautista of Eastern Ohio Pulmonary Consultants, a primary care physician, and Dialyze Direct. Together, they provide pulmonary therapy Warren to ventilator-dependent or temporarily dependent residents, prioritizing comfort, decreased distress, and the ability to maintain a normal schedule/routine.

Warren Nursing & Rehab - Providing Onsite Dialysis & Ventilator uses advanced equipment and technology such as the VOCSN Critical Care Ventilator and Stryker II Beds to monitor and treat ventilated patients with real-time data. The facility also has a successful ventilator weaning program coordinated by a pulmonologist and the 24/7 onsite oversight of registered therapists and nurses.

The facility works with all insurance providers in Ohio and Traditional and Managed Medicaid of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Kansas, and others.

About Warren Nursing & Rehab - Providing Onsite Dialysis & Ventilator:

Warren Nursing & Rehab - Providing Onsite Dialysis & Ventilator empowers patients through individualized rehabilitation. It allows patients to feel safe in a secure environment and enjoy therapeutic activities and cognitive management tailored to the individual needs. The team comprises a nephrologist, pulmonologist, respiratory therapist, dieticians, physical and occupational therapists, nurses, and licensed social workers collaborating to offer personalized care.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223378

SOURCE: GetFeatured