Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agriculture services and data company in North America, is pleased to announce that further to its press releases of August 15, 2024 and September 4, 2024, the Company has completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 21,991,300 units (the "Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,539,391 (the "Offering"). In total, an aggregate of 44,797,291 Units were issued for gross proceeds of $3,135,810.37 through the completion of the two tranches of the Offering.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share until the date that is eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid Canaccord Genuity Corp. an aggregate of $100,060.42 and issued an aggregate of 1,429,430 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

In addition, further to the Company's press release of August 15, 2024, the Company wishes to announce it intends to settle an outstanding promissory note (the "Note") in the amount of $400,000 through the issuance of 5,714,285 Units (the "Debt Settlement"), with each Unit being comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant. The Debt Settlement remains subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering and will be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for the partial repayment of certain promissory notes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drones, that build a basis of our best-in-class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually.

