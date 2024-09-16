American Potash Corp.: American Potash Announces Upsizing and Closing of Final Tranche of Previously Announced Private Placement

American Potash Corp. ("American Potash"or the"Company") (CSE:KCL)(OTC PINK:APCOF)(FRA:2P3) is pleased to announce that it has upsized and closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 4,300,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $215,000. Together with the first tranche, the Company has raised a total of $1,023,000 through the issuance of 20,460,000 Units. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant issued under the final tranche entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.10 until September 16, 2026.

The Company did not pay any finder's fees in connection with the closing of the final tranche. All securities issued pursuant to the final tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months, expiring on January 16, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to pay all annual good standing fees and costs relating to its properties, to position the Company for its planned drill program and for general working capital purposes.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

