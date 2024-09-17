Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 shares at a price of $0.075 per share for proceeds of $300,000 (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds will be used for general working capital. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). All shares issued upon closing of the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

