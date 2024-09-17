Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 691197 | ISIN: GB0031743007 | Ticker-Symbol: BB2
Tradegate
16.09.24
21:44 Uhr
7,106 Euro
+0,066
+0,94 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9567,10016.09.
6,9727,10616.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2024 03:58 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Burberry Summer 2025 Collection - Press Release

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grounded in easy elegance. Creativity feels inherently British; expressive silhouettes are infused with familiarity.

There is a sense of adventure in the summertime: rainwear is cropped. Trench elements are deconstructed and realised in fabrics that feel light: silk poplin and linen. ? ?

Weathered materials reference the outdoors. Capes and parkas are coated for protection; fabrics are washed and sun-bleached for a worn feel, drawing on Burberry's heritage of fabric innovation.

Check features across jackets, trousers and bags in linen cotton, silk viscose and chainmail.

Trousers are easy and relaxed; buttons on ankles modify the silhouette. Cargo pants are functional and protective. Full-length skirts are in bright shades, silk organza faux feather trims line shoulders. Dresses are hand-stitched with metallic paillettes in gold and lilac.

Men's jackets feature lightweight tri-layer fabric on car coats in check. Polo shirt collars are layered under fitted leather jackets that feel rakish and refined; a lively British spirit.

Clogs are robust; men's penny loafers are softly constructed. Open-toe mules and the Twine heel feel feminine.

Bags are rooted in the outdoors: Country features Burberry Check in grainy leather. B Clip is in tumbled leather, suede and patchwork check leather.

Colours are cheerful: palma, green, carrot, bellflower and lilac, alongside neutral tones of whittle, eccle, terracotta and skylark.

An original set is created by British artist Gary Hume.

'What is so great about making art is that it's so interesting. You're always looking and then always making.' - Gary Hume ?

The Summer 2025 collection is presented at the National Theatre, continuing Burberry's long-standing commitment to supporting the arts. The brutalist architecture complements Gary Hume's modernist works, contrasting with the lightness of the collection.

Media contact: Press.Office@burberry.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dca7064-986f-4bd4-bf68-30dd4a3a67c1


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.