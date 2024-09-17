Altavair Limited ("Altavair"), a global aviation asset manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Hazeldine as the company's Chief Operating Officer, based in Altavair's Dublin office effective October 2024.

Mr. Hazeldine has an extensive background in driving operational excellence and innovation within the aircraft leasing industry. He was previously at CDB Aviation, where he spent almost six years as Chief Operating Officer. Before that, he spent 14 years with SMBC Aviation Capital, in various roles including Head of Credit Risk, Head of Transaction Management, SVP Commercial Negotiation and establishing SMBC AC's Innovation Hub.

In his new role at Altavair, Mr. Hazeldine will report to the CEO and oversee all aspects of Altavair's operational groups, including Legal, Technical, Tax Accounting, Contract Management, and HR.

"We are very excited to welcome Nick Hazeldine to the Altavair team," said Steve Rimmer, Chief Executive Officer for Altavair L.P. "Nick brings with him a wealth of experience within both the operational and commercial sides of aircraft leasing. At this pivotal time in Altavair's growth, Nick's experience will be invaluable to our leadership team and the wider company as we continue to scale our operations."

"I have long-admired Steve and the Altavair business, so I am delighted to be joining as their new Chief Operating Officer," says Nick Hazeldine. "With a strong foundation already in place, a talented team, innovative mindset, and the unwavering support of an experienced global investor, Altavair has significant potential to scale the business further and continue to flourish over the coming years. My focus will be on optimizing operations that supports sustainable growth and supporting the team in executing our strategic vision to deliver value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

About Altavair L.P.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $13.5 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 70 airline customers in 35 countries representing over 290 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, Dublin, London, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

