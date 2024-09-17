Abbove, the first pan-European wealth planning platform, announces a strategic partnership with Simulabox, a leading French tax and estate simulation software. This partnership marks a significant step in Abbove's expansion across European jurisdictions, further solidifying its position as a leader in wealth planning solutions.

Abbove Expands European Presence Through Strategic Partnership with Simulabox, France's Leading Tax and Estate Planning Software (Graphic: Abbove)

This partnership enhances Abbove's ability to cover the entire wealth planning cycle in France. Wealth planners and family officers serving clients under French tax laws can now offer an end-to-end solution, ensuring the most suitable and comprehensive wealth planning advice and recommendations.

This collaboration not only strengthens Abbove's presence in France but also exemplifies its commitment to delivering tailored and holistic wealth planning solutions across Europe.

Commenting on the firm's success, Guillaume Desclée, CEO of Abbove, said:

"In a market dominated by local champions, scaling a wealth-planning value proposition across diverse tax legislations is a considerable challenge. Abbove addresses this by creating a standardized wealth information system at a multinational level, seamlessly integrating with estate planning and taxation tools in the countries where we are expanding. The creation of such an ecosystem around our platform allows our users to benefit from a flexible, global solution through a unified wealth planning experience."

About Abbove

Abbove (formerly known as PaxFamilia) is an innovative wealthtech company that has developed a collaborative wealth planning platform. This technology unites financial advisors, clients, and wealth data in one integrated solution, transforming how wealth management is delivered across Europe.

About Simulabox

Simulabox is a professional wealth and tax advisory software, designed with industry expertise to deliver simplicity, speed, and an intuitive user experience. It empowers advisors with tools to create clear, educational, and visually engaging wealth and tax studies, enabling clients to make well-informed decisions.

