Unispace: UK Employees and Employers Agree Three Days in the Office Creates Happy Hybrid Workers

UK Financial Services employees are the most satisfied with their hybrid working arrangements with 65% of employees expressing their delight

41% of UK employees would be interested in a 4-day work week, if it was hybrid

While in the office, employees spend 63% of their time at their desks

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Services sector in the UK is the most satisfied with their hybrid working arrangements, as cited by 65% of employees. The findings are highlighted in its latest global study From Restrictions to Resilience of over 10,000 employees and employers by global workplace strategy, design and construction experts Unispace.

"It's interesting how employees and employers are finding a mutually beneficial middle ground on hybrid working. CommentedRob Frank, EMEA CEO for Unispace."The search for top talent continues in the booming UK Financial Services sector, which is driving employers to think widely about working policies and the total benefits package they offer. Employees are not solely motivated by a salary -flexibility and the overall physical working environment play a huge part in attracting, engaging, and retaining happy hybrid employees,"

The 2024 Unispace study highlights how quickly working patterns are evolving. In 2023, their research found 58% of UK employees were reluctant to return to the office. Just one year later, with more hybrid working policies in place and offices being restructured to suit their changing needs and functions, workers are more content to return to offices three days a week. Plus, 41% of UK employees would be interested in a 4-day week if it was hybrid.

When in the office, employees are spending most of their time at their desks (63%) as they want to 'feel more productive', however they find it hard to concentrate due to constant interruptions. A factor that continues to be an issue, on par with 2023 findings, where 63% of employees said they struggled to complete their main work in the office because of distractions.

Unispace EMEA CEO, Rob Frank observed; "where we work and how we work is changing rapidly. This study highlights employees are finding it hard to be productive in the office due to how the workplace environment is structured. The better the experience employees can have in an office, the better the work is produced and the more comfortable they will feel with being in the workplace. It's vital that businesses realise the potential to positively impact their people-and bottom-line-by making alterations to the workplace and taking onboard these insights."

2024 - 2025 Unispace Global Workplace Insights Report 'From Restrictions to Resilience'

Research was conducted in partnership with Opinium Research. The survey respondents included 8,000 employees and 2,700 business leaders in companies (with 50+ employees) from 13 countries worldwide. Care was taken to ensure that the geographic and demographic characteristics of the populations surveyed were properly represented.

We are a global strategy, design, and construction leader, creating experiential spaces that deepen connections, foster a sense of belonging, and propel success. We believe spaces should spark brilliance in people who use them. With 5,500 projects completed, a presence across 26 countries, and 800+ employees worldwide, Unispace Group's portfolio of brands creates spaces that enhance human experience across workplace, life sciences, branded experiential environments, hospitality, and retail.

