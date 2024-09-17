Clariant sells the real estate property "Industrial Park Fechenheim"

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
MUTTENZ, 17 SEPTEMBER 2024
Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that it has reached an agreement to divest its real estate property "Industrial Park Fechenheim", Frankfurt am Main, Germany to the Lugman Group, a Frankfurt-based single-family office specialized in real estate, for EUR 95 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the course of 2025.
Clariant currently expects a book gain of around CHF 70 million, booked as exceptional item in the company's EBITDA at closing. Clariant intends to use the cash proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet expressing the company's commitment to maintain its investment-grade credit rating.
The industrial park in the east of Frankfurt am Main covers approximately 428 000 square meters. Clariant has no operational activities in the "Industrial Park Fechenheim".
Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of 'Greater chemistry - between people and planet'. By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2023, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 481 and recorded sales of CHF 4.377 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. As of January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.
