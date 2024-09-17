Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Scriber Law Group, Atlanta Estate & Trust Lawyers, proudly announces that its firm has been selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition certifies that Scriber Estate & Trust Law Group is committed to excellence and integrity in providing continued top-tier service and further cementing its position as a leading law firm in the community.

Celebrating Success: Scriber Law Group Selected as Super Lawyers Rising Stars for the 4th Year in a Row

For over three decades, Super Lawyers has been a resource center designed to aid those needing professional attorneys for legal cases. The platform recognizes the top attorneys nationwide across various practice areas and firm sizes using a patented process of independent research and peer input. Super Lawyers Rising Stars is a designation for attorneys under 40 or with less than ten years of practice. The platform says that no more than 2.5% of the eligible attorneys in the state receive this, making it highly desirable. This designation recognizes emerging talent and high-achieving professional attorneys. Being recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Stars for four continuous years in review is a great milestone for the Scriber Estate & Trust Law Group, setting it apart and distinguishing it from other companies as an industry leader.



"We are extremely grateful to be Super Lawyers Rising Stars recipients for the fourth year. This is indeed a huge honor for our firm," states Stephen Scriber, founder of Scriber Law Group and a top-rated estate planning and probate attorney in Atlanta, Georgia. "This prestigious rating is a reflection of our team's commitment to providing outstanding legal service to the highest principles."



With many years of experience, Stephen Scriber has led the team at Scriber Law Group in providing excellent services to clients across a wide array of legal needs. Based in Atlanta, the firm supports its clients with their wills, trusts, estate planning, and probate law through the most trying times in life. Fueled by a mission of personalized and highly effective counsel delivery, Scriber Law Group is better placed to support clients in safeguarding assets accrued over a lifetime and securing legacies.



The firm takes an all-inclusive approach toward seeing that each client receives customized legal representation giving them peace of mind in some of the most crucial life choices. Through their commitment to excellence, Scriber Law Group has gained a reputation for integrity and excellent outcomes that make them a trusted name in estate and probate law throughout Atlanta.



The distinction of Super Lawyers Rising Stars for four years running can be a testament to both the experience and commitment of the Scriber Law Group under the leadership of Stephen Scriber. As the firm grows, it remains committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients in estate planning, wills, trusts, and probate law.



