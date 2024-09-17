Agbotic Announces Strategic Licensing Transaction of AI Technology to Carbon AMS

Digitizing and Optimizing Sustainable Infrastructure

SACKETS HARBOR, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Today's announcement by Agbotic marks a significant step forward in the integration of Agbotic's AI in the Industrial IoT generally and in the renewable energy sector specifically. The application is expected to bring significant value to the power, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, petrochemical, water, food and other factory automation sectors.

Agbotic announced the strategic licensing agreement with Carbon AMS, a leading innovator in anaerobic digestion (AD) and renewable energy solutions. This collaboration advances the deployment of Agbotic's patent pending Artificially Intelligent (AI) Control System Agent outside of the ag sector, into the energy sector, across Carbon AMS's network of AD plants and beyond in Ireland and the UK. Earlier in the year, Agbotic announced a collaboration with Siemens on artificial intelligence.

https://www.siemens.com/us/en/company/press/press-releases/usa/siemens-agbotic-collaborate-agriculture-ai-initiative.html

Carbon AMS, known for its expertise and innovation in anaerobic digestion and distributed energy production, will integrate Agbotic's patent-pending AI Control System Agent to optimize operations across its portfolio of AD plants. There are approximately 22,000 AD plants in Europe and virtually none of them are fully optimized. Deploying this application fully across just this sector could deliver billions of dollars of value in efficiency and output.

"This is an exciting opportunity to blend Agbotic's cutting-edge AI with Carbon AMS's extensive experience in the energy sector," said John Gaus, CEO of Agbotic. "We have proven how this approach to AI-driven automation delivers valuable gains in crop yields in agriculture on automated farm operations and will now use it to drive efficiency, productivity and carbon footprint optimization in biomethane production and distributed power generation. This will further advance the Carbon AMS leadership position in the ongoing digital transformation of sustainable infrastructure."

The Carbon AMS initiative involves deploying the AI Control System Agent at Carbon AMS facilities, allowing them to autotune and optimize control systems settings and increase operational efficiency, ensuring maximum productivity and environmental monitoring at AD facilities. Additionally, Carbon AMS will have the option to secure exclusive rights to use and resell the technology in Ireland and the UK.

"Integrating Agbotic's AI application with our real time biomethane CI (Carbon Intensity) tool will be a game-changer for us," said Patrick Harte, CTO of Carbon AMS. "Our facilities already lead the sector in data analytics with a pre-existing and highly digitized soil to biomethane model and this technology will further strengthen our capabilities, making our operations more efficient and sustainable. We look forward to working closely with Agbotic to bring this digital industry innovation to our asset portfolio and to additional industrial users in Europe."

About Agbotic Inc.

Agbotic Inc. is a US-based leader in agtech working to revolutionize farming to heal people and the planet. The Company's SmartFarms utilize energy-efficient designs, proprietary precision robotics, with machine learning and artificial intelligence to produce high-quality, organic crops while restoring soil, cleaning air and water and drawing down carbon. Unlike other forms of year-round crop production that often produce crops at a higher cost of production and with a bigger environmental footprint than outdoor farming, Agbotic is building AI-powered farms that produce lower-cost crops and regenerate the environment.

About Carbon AMS

Carbon AMS, headquartered in Ireland, specializes in the development, construction, and operation of anaerobic digestion plants that convert agricultural feedstocks into renewable biomethane. With a strong focus on sustainability and rural economic development, Carbon AMS is committed to driving innovation in the renewable energy sector through digital transformation.

