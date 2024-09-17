SunPower, one of the largest, oldest, and most influential solar businesses in the United States, has closed its doors. Residential solar installers in the United States have struggled as interest rates have risen and cash generation has emerged as an issue. From pv magazine 9/24 The residential solar industry is often referred to in the United States as the "solar coaster," as it has gone through peaks and troughs of customer demand, business profitability, and investment. SunPower, one of the largest and oldest solar companies in the United States, has taken its last dip after announcing bankruptcy ...

