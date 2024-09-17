The 4. 9 earthquake that shook Anaheim on the last day of RE+ 2024 did little to rattle the enthusiasm seen and felt at the largest energy conference in North America. From pv magazine USA RE+ 2024, the largest energy event in North America, was as full of energy and action as the U. S. solar industry itself. The talk in the sessions and on the show floor focused on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the upcoming election, domestic content, transferability and the issues of interconnection and permitting bottlenecks along with the long lead times for electrical equipment. While the industry ...

