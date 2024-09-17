During Peer Review Week 2024, MDPI reinforces its leadership in research integrity with innovative AI-driven tools and global expertise.

MDPI, a leading open access (OA) publisher, is pleased to announce its participation in Peer Review Week 2024, taking place 23-27 September. This year's theme, "Innovation and Technology in Peer Review", explores the evolving publishing landscape and how peer review processes shape scholarly communication.

Over the week, MDPI will host online webinars from both Europe and Asia-Pacific, deliver in-person events in China, and publish new blog articles, engaging authors, reviewers, editors, and the global scientific community in the future of research integrity.

Webinar: Roundtable Discussion on Innovation and Technology in Peer Review

Join us as our panellists share their experiences and insights into the future of publishing, and the essential role of peer review-24 September 2024, 03:00 pm (CEST).

MDPI Tools: Innovating Peer Review

At MDPI, we actively pursue innovative technologies to ensure high-quality manuscripts are published in our journals. Ethicality, currently in testing,will fortify our submission process by helping to identifying AI-generated publications, self-citation, and non-related references, among other capabilities.

Visit this space, 24-26 September, to learn about two AI-driven tools MDPI has developed to advance research integrity and peer review, Eureka Reviewer Recommender and Online Proofreader, as well as our in-house online submission system, SuSy.

Showcasing MDPI's Commitment to Research Integrity

As a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), MDPI's dedication to research integrity remains steadfast. Utilizing innovative technologies to streamline the peer review process allows MDPI to provide competitive turnaround times while rigorously upholding quality and ethics standards.

Stefan Tochev, MDPI's CEO: "We've made significant strides in advancing transparency and rigor in peer review, positioning MDPI as a key contributor to open review processes. If the entire publishing industry adopted similar levels of transparency, we could accelerate progress in strengthening global peer review standards, fostering greater trust and accountability in scientific communication."

About MDPI

A pioneer in scholarly OA publishing, MDPI has supported academic communities since 1996. We are leading the transition to open science by making research freely accessible to everyone, with over 3.5 million researchers entrusting us with their scientific discoveries. Our editorial process is supported by a network of dedicated reviewers, over 6,000 professional staff members, and 440+ fully open access journals.

