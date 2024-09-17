Anzeige
MediaZest Plc - Over £500,000 in new orders secured

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

17 September 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Over £500,000 in new orders secured

Existing clients continue to roll-out digital signage more widely

Significant pick up in orders in September

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces it has secured more than £500,000 of new business over the past two months, with existing key customers continuing to roll-out digital signage installations across multiple sites.

While new orders continued in August, largely driven by one of the Company's car manufacturing clients, over 80% of the £500,000 total has come from orders booked in the first half of September. Some of these orders will be delivered in Q4 FY2024, while others will be realised in financial year 2025.

These orders include a range of continued digital signage programmes with long-term clients and new projects for new clients. Many of these projects are predominantly UK based however MediaZest also continues to generate significant revenues with installs across the globe with its partners.

As a result of these additional orders, MediaZest remains on track to deliver year-on-year organic revenue growth and continues to target a return to profitability.

Geoff Robertson, MediaZest Plc Chief Executive, commented: "We are delighted to report continued momentum over recent months. September has seen a surge in activity from our existing clients keen to roll out our digital signage more widely.

"MediaZest has built solid relationships with its high-profile client base and the success of the current digital signage delivery is generating more projects. The continuation of orders is encouraging and underpins our confidence in our solid revenue growth for the financial year."

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Noyce

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Charlotte Edgar /

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7884 664 686 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.


