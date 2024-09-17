MediaZest Plc - Over £500,000 in new orders secured

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Over £500,000 in new orders secured

Existing clients continue to roll-out digital signage more widely

Significant pick up in orders in September

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces it has secured more than £500,000 of new business over the past two months, with existing key customers continuing to roll-out digital signage installations across multiple sites.

While new orders continued in August, largely driven by one of the Company's car manufacturing clients, over 80% of the £500,000 total has come from orders booked in the first half of September. Some of these orders will be delivered in Q4 FY2024, while others will be realised in financial year 2025.

These orders include a range of continued digital signage programmes with long-term clients and new projects for new clients. Many of these projects are predominantly UK based however MediaZest also continues to generate significant revenues with installs across the globe with its partners.

As a result of these additional orders, MediaZest remains on track to deliver year-on-year organic revenue growth and continues to target a return to profitability.

Geoff Robertson, MediaZest Plc Chief Executive, commented: "We are delighted to report continued momentum over recent months. September has seen a surge in activity from our existing clients keen to roll out our digital signage more widely.

"MediaZest has built solid relationships with its high-profile client base and the success of the current digital signage delivery is generating more projects. The continuation of orders is encouraging and underpins our confidence in our solid revenue growth for the financial year."

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.