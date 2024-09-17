Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084 | Ticker-Symbol: FPO
Tradegate
16.09.24
16:06 Uhr
0,310 Euro
-0,018
-5,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3060,35008:59
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notice of FY 2024 results (audited)

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notice of FY 2024 results (audited)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

17 September 2024

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

Notification of audited Full Year 2024 results

Petra will announce its audited Full Year 2024 results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 on 24 September 2024.

Petra's CEO Richard Duffy, CFO Jacques Breytenbach and CFO designate Johan Snyman will host a webcast presentation with investors and analysts at 9:30am BST on the day. Access details will be available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/financial-calendar/as well as in the announcement.

Petra's management will also host a webcast, open to all investors, via the Investor Meet Company platform on the same day at 14.30pm BST. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard until 9.00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the call.

Investors who follow Petra on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited to the event. Others who wish to, can sign up to Investor Meet Company free and register to attend the call via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/petra-diamonds-limited/register-investor.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Patrick Pittaway

Kelsey Traynor

Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). The Koffiefontein mine is currently on care and maintenance in preparation for a possible sale following the execution of a definitive sales agreement as announced on 8 April 2024.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.



4038317_0.jpeg
© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.