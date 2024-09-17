Das Instrument 0A3 NL0015000RT3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.09.2024

The instrument 0A3 NL0015000RT3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2024



Das Instrument GG20 AU0000185597 LABYRINTH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.09.2024

The instrument GG20 AU0000185597 LABYRINTH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2024



Das Instrument 4AS1 NO0013249896 ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE NK 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.09.2024

The instrument 4AS1 NO0013249896 ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE NK 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2024

