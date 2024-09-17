Anzeige
WKN: A3C6XY | ISIN: AU0000185597 | Ticker-Symbol: GG20
Frankfurt
17.09.24
08:14 Uhr
0,009 Euro
+0,002
+21,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA0,062-0,48 %
LABYRINTH RESOURCES LIMITED0,009+21,43 %
NEPI ROCKCASTLE NV6,7500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.