Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Canatu to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

17 September 2024, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Canatu Plc shares (ticker: CANATU) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Canatu Plc is going public after the merger with Lifeline SPAC I Plc (ticker: LL1SPAC). Lifeline SPAC I Plc was listed on the SPAC segment of Nasdaq Helsinki in October 2021. The shareholders and option holders of Canatu concluded a share exchange agreement on 5 July 2024 whereby Lifeline SPAC I was to acquire all shares, option rights, and other rights exchangeable to shares in Canatu by way of a directed share issue consisting of Lifeline SPAC I's new shares to form a combined company Canatu Plc. Canatu is the 27th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2024, and it represents the fourth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. Canatu is a fast-growing deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries. Canatu partners with forerunner companies, together transforming products for better tomorrows with nano carbon. "Canatu is a deep technology company. We are a world-leading manufacturer of carbon nanotubes, related products and manufacturing equipment. With Canatu, a whole new kind of company profile will enter Nasdaq First North. We have unique expertise in the semiconductor industry and our customers include global leading semiconductor companies. This listing supports our strong growth targets. I welcome both our current and new owners to build future growth with us," says Juha Kokkonen, CEO of Canatu. "After analysing several Nordic technology growth companies, we concluded that the combination with Canatu is the best option for Lifeline SPAC I's shareholders. Canatu operates in growing markets, its growth in recent years has already been strong, and the high value-add it produces for its customers has been reflected in good gross margins. In addition, Canatu has a scalable business model, proven mass manufacturing capabilities, excellent carbon nanotube team and an ambitious corporate culture," says Tuomo Vähäpassi, CEO of Lifeline SPAC I. "We expect the combined expertise of the Canatu and Lifeline SPAC I teams, and the circa 100 million euro additional capital from the combination to further support and accelerate Canatu's growth. These factors provide a strong foundation for creating shareholder value for both our current and new shareholders," Vähäpassi continues. "We are pleased to welcome Canatu to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is great that in Finland we have already got another company going public through a SPAC arrangement. We congratulate Lifelife SPAC I on the successful acquisition." Canatu Plc has appointed Carnegie Investment AB as its Certified Adviser. 1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com