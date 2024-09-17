Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - 96M has announced a new partnership with Formula 1. The partnership will bring Formula 1 fans in the region closer to the action.

96M will become Formula 1's official sponsor in the Asia region, providing fans with in-depth statistics, exclusive insights, and the opportunity to bet on the most exciting races in the world. The partnership will also see 96M become a key sponsor of Formula 1's digital platforms in the region.

96M believes that this partnership is an important step in their strategy to broaden the sport's audience in Asia. 96M is one of the leading brands in the region, and they are confident that this partnership will bring new fans to the sport.

With 96M, fans can now engage more with Formula 1 than ever before. 96MSports, the company's cutting-edge sportsbook platform, offers a wide range of features for the fans to have better Formula 1 insight, including the information and odds of Grand Prix Winner, Podium Finish, Constructors Championship and Drivers Championship.

Moreover, 96MSports provides fans with a platform to interact with other fans and share their passion and all the information such as team performance, odds, and the latest news that they need to stay informed on all kinds of sports including F1, soccer or basketball. Whether a seasoned fan or just getting started, 96MSports has everything needed to make the most of the Formula 1 experience.

About 96M

96M is a leading online casino platform renowned for its exceptional gaming experience. Licensed and regulated by both Curacao and PAGCOR, 96M ensures player safety and fair play as its top priorities. Offering a diverse range of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer variations, 96M caters to the preferences of all types of players. Committed to responsible gaming, the platform provides various tools and resources to assist players in maintaining control over their gambling habits.

