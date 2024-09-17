Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 09:02 Uhr
IMAART LLC: The Sunday Times Features Luxury Fertility Concierge IMA ART's Co-Founders Michelle Tang & Ron Sonnenberg

The Feature Article, written by Megan Agnew, highlights IMA ART's transformative approach to Luxury Fertility & Surrogacy for Discerning Clientele.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / IMA ART, the world's premier luxury fertility concierge, was recently featured in The Sunday Times Magazine. The article, titled "Want a Girl with Blue Eyes? Inside California's VIP IVF Industry," was published on September 15, 2024, and offers an exclusive glimpse into the extraordinary services provided by IMA ART's co-founders, Michelle Tang and Ron Sonnenberg, for discerning clientele of ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Photo of Co-Founders Michelle Tang and Ron Sonnenberg



Megan Agnew's feature underscores IMA ART's revolutionary bespoke approach to fertility and surrogacy, spotlighting the boutique white-glove fertility concierge offered to the select few who engage their services. As the only Fertility Maison, IMA ART limits its annual clientele, meticulously curating every aspect of the fertility concierge and surrogacy process, from selecting Reproductive Endocrinologists and private nurses, to designing a personalized experience for each client. Every aspect of their clients' arrival in Los Angeles, from exclusive dining reservations and luxury accommodations to seamless transportation, are meticulously curated.

During the interview, Tang and Sonnenberg emphasized the rigorous selection process for surrogates, ensuring not only their physical well-being but also the safety and environment in which they live. "We assess everything, from cleanliness to the neighborhood," Sonnenberg shared. Once a match is made, IMA ART customizes every element of the surrogacy arrangement, from diet and lifestyle preferences to home care, ensuring optimal conditions for both surrogate and baby.

The article also touches on IMA ART's full-service, white-glove approach, from providing private medical consultations to scheduling appointments with Beverly Hills' top fertility clinics. IMA ART's concierge service, ranging from $30,000 to $85,000+ offers unmatched support and guidance, ensuring that every detail is handled with discretion and precision.

Michelle Tang adds, "Our clients expect the highest level of care and detail, and that's exactly what we provide, from the beginning of the journey to the birth of their child." As a testament to their commitment, the firm provides surrogates with housekeepers, random alcohol testing upon client request, and even organizes "twin" births through coordinated surrogate pregnancies.

IMA ART's presence in the fertility space redefines luxury fertility & surrogacy, seamlessly blending privacy, exclusivity, and exceptional service.

About IMA ART

The World's First & Only White-Glove Luxury Fertility Concierge & Surrogacy Agency, nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. The private firm is a sanctuary of bespoke advisory services offering discreet fertility solutions to an exclusive clientele. The Fertility Maison has redefined the journey for discerning clients expecting savoir-faire of excellence.

Known for its luxurious approach & strict confidentiality, it stands as a paradigm shift in Haute Fertility.

Contact Information

Ron Sonnenberg
Co-Founder
ron@imaartfertility.com
(424)-284-1408

SOURCE: IMA ART

