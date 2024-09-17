Biovica International: Biovica Signs Agreement with Clinical-Stage US Biotech Company

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with a US-based biotech company focusing on next generation CDK inhibitors.

Under the agreement, Biovica will provide TKa testing services utilizing Biovica's DiviTum® TKa assay and expertise in interpreting TKa measurement dynamics to support drug development and dosage optimization. The agreement will expand DiviTum TKa's inclusion into a growing list of clinical trials investigating the potential of next generation CDK inhibitor treatment and therefore further increase the likelihood of establishing TKa as a monitoring companion biomarker.

"We continue to experience strong growing demand for our Pharma Services Business and are pleased to see yet another agreement within our core area CDK inhibitors. The agreement adds to our existing portfolio of 14 master service agreements and is an important step towards developing a Companion Diagnostic (CDx) product," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

