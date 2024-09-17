EKCS, a global leader in creative production solutions for brands, agencies and media companies, launches Mediaferry AI, an innovative platform to transform digital ad operations and enhance publisher-advertiser relationships.

Mediaferry AI transforms creative production for news publishers and broadcast media companies (Graphic: Business Wire)

With over two decades of market-leading support for global publishing and broadcasting clients like McClatchy, Postmedia, National World, Tegna, and Scripps, EKCS has developed Mediaferry AI to meet the needs of publishers, broadcasters and retail media worldwide. This service provides a self-serve opportunity to sales teams and advertisers, from creative briefing to AI-assisted asset creation, approval and campaign activation using a centralised system.

"The Mediaferry AI solution is a breakthrough for publishers and advertisers," says Tariq Husain, EKCS co-founder, and Mediaferry's Chief Technologist. "Developed in close collaboration with some of our longest-standing clients, it accelerates campaign launches and gives sales teams and advertisers unprecedented control over the creative production, approval, and delivery process. Our goal is to help publishers build stronger relationships with their advertisers while significantly reducing time-to-market for campaigns."

Key features of Mediaferry AI

ClientHub: Centralised campaign management for sales teams and advertisers offers full visibility and control over creative requests, approvals, and milestones. This feature enhances transparency and collaboration between publishers and their clients.

AI-powered briefing: Generates structured, brand-compliant briefs from minimal input, incorporating brand and diversity guidelines. This ensures consistency and reduces the time spent on brief creation, copy-chasing and revisions.

Advertiser's brand memory: Creates a bespoke memory of the advertiser's past campaigns and brand guidelines to improve the quality of new assets. This adaptive learning system improves over time, leading to increasingly refined outputs that align closely with brand identities.

Creative production automation: Enables sales teams and advertisers to self-serve using AI-assisted design, ensuring rapid production of high-quality, consistent campaign assets across all channels.

Faster campaign approval and activation: The integrated asset review and approval system enables sales teams and advertisers to make real-time changes in digital assets and launch campaigns swiftly.

Chris Sanderson, IT and Operations Director at National World (UK) shares his thoughts on the platform,

"Over the years, the value provided by Mediaferry has been exceptional. Its suite of solutions has increased cost-effectiveness while ensuring the ad production process remains efficient, helping us to stay competitive. We see Mediaferry AI as a real game changer, using automation to streamline our creative operations and boost productivity."

Jane Howard, Senior Vice President, Advertising of McClatchy (USA) says,

"McClatchy has had a longstanding and collaborative partnership with EKCS for over five years. Mediaferry is a powerful tool that has enabled us to activate effective ad campaigns extremely quickly. With studio-based, template-driven ad design and production, alongside deep integration with advertising booking systems and ad exchanges, we can launch, optimise, and report on campaigns seamlessly.

"We expect Mediaferry AI to be a transformative step forward."

Mike Sallows, Senior Director of Operations at Postmedia (Canada) says,

"The transition to Mediaferry has significantly reduced our operational costs and transformed how we manage our creative production. This system has reduced operational production times and streamlined our advertising processes, making them more efficient and integrated. With the new AI features, we are excited about speed to market with faster, higher quality ad production and stronger collaborations with our advertisers."

Mediaferry is a cloud-based platform from EKCS that offers a suite of solutions to help publishers and advertisers manage their projects, assets, and workflows. The enhanced AI capabilities give a self-serve opportunity to the users, streamlining creative operations and opening up new possibilities for creative experimentation and data-driven decision-making.

To explore the platform's capabilities and schedule a free demo, visit www.mediaferry.com.

