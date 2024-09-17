Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DUKOSI LIMITED: Dukosi's Cell Monitoring Chipset for Optimizing Battery Systems is Ready for Volume Production

Unique Chip-on-Cell Technology with C-SynQ® Improves Performance, Safety, Scalability and Longevity of Next Generation Batteries and Supports Battery Passport Regulations

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dukosi Ltd, the technology company revolutionizing the performance, safety and sustainability of battery systems, announced the Dukosi Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS) for safety critical, next generation battery systems is ready for production. DKCMS Core hardware has gone through extensive qualification testing adhering to AEC-Q100, meeting the stringent requirements and lifetime expectations of electric vehicles (EV) and stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS). Dukosi's unique chip-on-cell technology and proprietary C-SynQ® communication protocol transform the way batteries are designed and monitored. The DKCMS on-cell monitoring and nonvolatile embedded memory also provide lifetime traceability, enabling customers' products to be compliance-ready for upcoming regulations like the EU Battery Passport. Dukosi's novel contactless solution overcomes the limitations of traditional wired and far field wireless systems and frees physical design constraints to provide greater safety, design flexibility and scalability.

Dukosi Ltd. Logo

DKCMS Core is a unique contactless battery cell monitoring solution that consists of the DK8102-AQ-25 Cell Monitor chip, DK8202-AR-25 System Hub chip, the Dukosi API and C-SynQ®. A Cell Monitor mounted directly onto each cell provides accurate monitoring of key operating parameters such as voltage and temperature along with necessary cell balancing functionality and diagnostics. The System Hub manages the bidirectional data transfer between all of the Cell Monitors and the BMS Host using Dukosi's proprietary C-SynQ via a single bus antenna. C-SynQ provides highly secure and extremely robust and reliable communication, with predictable latency and synchronizes all Cell Monitor measurements for optimal pack performance.

Commenting on Dukosi's market leading battery cell monitoring solution, Silvana Rulet, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, said: "With its chip-on-cell sensing platform, Dukosi addresses an unmet market need ahead of competitors. The solution provides insights into each battery cell through embedded software, onboard processing, and memory. Moreover, this technology allows for accurate, contactless, and synchronous communication between cells and the main battery management system, enabling organizations to monitor the status, health, and performance of every cell in real-time."

The market for Dukosi's solution is substantial and fast growing. At one Dukosi Cell Monitor per cell in a typical battery, there is an opportunity for 2 billion ICs in 2025 based on published EV and BESS sales forecasts which grow at 14.8% per year over the following decade.[1][2]

"It is an extremely exciting time for Dukosi as we release the first DKCMS chips into production, putting real intelligence on every cell," said Mark Pinto, CEO of Dukosi. "We've been investing in all our global locations, growing our talent and presence to better serve our expanding market opportunities worldwide. We have multiple customers and partners with DKCMS designed into their next generation batteries and BMS designs, underscoring our shared philosophy of technology innovation and success through collaboration."

About Dukosi

Dukosi develops revolutionary technologies that dramatically improve the performance, safety, and efficiency of battery systems, and enable a more sustainable battery value chain. The company provides a unique cell monitoring solution based on chip-on-cell technology and C-SynQ® communications protocol for electric vehicles (EV), industrial transportation and stationary energy storage markets. Headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, Dukosi has a global footprint with locations in USA, Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.dukosi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503171/4906323/dukosi_Logo.jpg

[1] https://about.bnef.com/blog/electric-vehicle-sales-headed-for-record-year-but-growth-slowdown-puts-climate-targets-at-risk-according-to-bloombergnef-report/

[2] https://about.bnef.com/blog/global-energy-storage-market-records-biggest-jump-yet/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dukosis-cell-monitoring-chipset-for-optimizing-battery-systems-is-ready-for-volume-production-302246442.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.