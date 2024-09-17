Pampers is partnering with Olly Murs to help make Scratchy Bottom in Dorset the ONLY scratchy bottom for the Babies of Britain

Recent data finds 73% of parents say nappy rash impacts their baby's mood 1

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research by Pampers has revealed that 73% of UK parents say that nappy rash impacts their baby's mood1. Babies' skin is 30% thinner and more delicate2 than adult skin, so it's no surprise that the nappy area can be a prime spot for skin irritation and discomfort, especially when exposed to moisture and the humid environment created by pee and poo3.

The impact of nappy rash on mood isn't limited just to babies, with 84% of parents admitting to feelings of guilt, anxiety of helplessness when their little one suffers from skin irritation1 What's more, 97% of parents agree that dry and protected bottom skin keeps their baby happy1. That's why Pampers has launched the NEW Pampers Premium Protection, designed with double protection- for skin and against leaks.

Pampers Premium Protection New Baby nappies (sizes 0-3) and Pampers Premium Protection nappies (sizes 4-6) feature an innovative DermaComfort Layer that instantly pulls wetness and mess away from the skin and locks it securely inside the nappy, so babies' delicate skin remains dry and protected from irritants. The ultra-soft materials help the skin to breathe and provide comfort and the Stop & Protect pocket helps to prevent leaks from escaping at the back. The nappies have also approved by the British Skin Foundation.

With the help of singer and first-time dad Olly Murs, Pampers is on a mission to prove that a dry and protected baby's bottom is a happy one, by inviting the Babies of Britain to put the new Premium Protection nappies to the ultimate test: the baby approval test.

Olly says: "'I love being a Dad and I'm learning all the time. When Madison is happy, Amelia and I are happy so there's nothing better than keeping our daughter comfy and her skin protected with those new Pampers Premium Protection nappies. They are definitely doing the trick!". As part of this exciting campaign launch, Olly recently paid a visit to the quaint place in Dorset named "Scratchy Bottom". Olly is calling on the Babies of Britain to try Pampers Premium Protection nappies for themselves from none other than Scratchy Bottom itself - to help make this the ONLY Scratchy Bottom in Britain! Check out Olly's visit to Scratchy Bottom, in partnership with Pampers, in the following link!

Your baby can test and approve Pampers Premium Protection nappies for themselves, by simply downloading the Pampers Club App for a £6* off coupon! To learn more about the Pampers Premium Protection range, visit: https://www.pampers.co.uk/products/pampers-premium-protection-nappies.

*T&Cs Apply. UK Residents over the age of 18 only. Visit: https://www.pampers.co.uk/club- app/terms-and-conditions.

Pampers Premium Protection Nappies - Tested and Approved by Babies!

About Pampers

About Pampers®

At Pampers, we believe in the power of working together - with parents, experts and our valued partners - to make babies' world better, today and in the future. That's why, for more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for babies' happy, healthy development. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling nappy worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of nappies, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby's development. Visit www.pampers.co.uk to learn more about Pampers products, our latest innovations and for a chance to win rewards.

Pampers, together we make babies' world better.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bold®, Braun®, Daz®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Tampax®, Venus® and Vicks®.

Although headquartered in the US, P&G was founded by an Englishman and an Irishman in 1837, our heritage lives on through the work of Research & Development Centres, Manufacturing Plants and Business sites, across the UK & Ireland.

Beyond our Purpose, Values & Principles, the foundation on which P&G was built and our guiding force for over 180 years, we aspire to be a force for growth so that we can be a force for growth in the communities in which we live and work. Through our citizenship priorities, we want to build a better world for all of us - inside and outside of P&G - free from gender bias, with equal voice and equal representation. Environmental sustainability is embedded into our business, and has been for decades, and we have a strong track record of delivering on our goals in this area. We support communities around the world through our people, our brands and our partners by delivering the comforts of home, health and hygiene.

To learn more about P&G UK and Ireland, our brands, and our Citizenship programmes, please visit our website, download our Northern Europe Citizenship Report, or follow us on our social channels (Instagram @pgukandireland, LinkedIn Procter & Gamble UK & Ireland, and Twitter @PGUK ).

