Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
Attila Mermer Joins LatentView Analytics as Director in the EMEA Region

CHENNAI, India and DÜSSELDORF, Germany , Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LatentView Analytics, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, today announced that Attila Mermer has joined the company as a Director in the EMEA region. Attila will focus on boosting LatentView's visibility in the Automotive, Financial Services, and CPG sectors in EMEA, especially the DACH region.

Mr. Attila Mermer, Director in the EMEA region, LatentView Analytics

A strong business leader with cross-industry experience, Attila is a seasoned sales and marketing executive with over 25 years of experience in commercial roles across the DACH and EMEA markets. His expertise spans ad tech, AI data analytics, media marketing, and publishing. In his previous roles, Attila has held leadership positions in VidMob, Emoteev, Bloomberg LP and The Economist Group, among others.

"Attila's extensive experience and international network will be instrumental in advancing our data analytics solutions in key sectors like Automotive, Financial Services and Consumer Goods in the DACH region," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics. "His proven success in digital transformation aligns with our goal of helping clients achieve business impact through data analytics."

When asked about his new role, Attila said, "In the DACH region, data and analytics-particularly in the realm of Generative AI-are becoming increasingly relevant. The demand for advanced data analytical solutions is very high, and success in the field is marked by one's ability to adapt and capitalise on emerging trends. In my new role, I intend to strengthen the LatentView brand in this region, while helping our clients derive value from their AI and analytics journey."

For more information about how data and analytics can power your business to excel in the digital world, visit www.latentview.com.

About LatentView Analytics

LatentView Analytics is a global digital science company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in sectors like retail, CPG, financial services & technology. LatentView has more than 950 employees in offices in Princeton, San Jose, London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506313/Attila_Mermer_Director_LatentView_Analytics.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/attila-mermer-joins-latentview-analytics-as-director-in-the-emea-region-302249838.html

