Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 09:12 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ReOrbit Enters into Strategic Agreement with Uzma for Small GEO Communications Satellite

HELSINKI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReOrbit, a Helsinki-based leading provider of software-enabled satellites, has entered into an agreement with the leader in the energy and technology landscape in Malaysia Uzma Berhad in relation to a Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) communications satellite project.

Under this agreement, ReOrbit together with Uzma aims to provide a software-enabled state-of-the-art GEO communications satellite to bring connectivity and ensure consistent coverage across Malaysia.

Uzma Group's CEO, Dato' Kamarul Redzuan bin Muhamed, emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration: "Satellites and new space technologies are revolutionizing the way we connect, observe, and understand our world. Together, using our combined skill sets, we aim to unlock new opportunities and create a sustainable future in the New Space Economy."

"This landmark agreement with our strategic partner, Uzma Berhad, solidifies our collaboration in unlocking connectivity in Malaysia. As a leader in cutting-edge GEO communications satellites, ReOrbit is happy to work alongside Uzma to map out ways our satellite technology, extensive in-house knowledge and expertise can support the booming economy and benefit the people in Malaysia", said Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and Founder of ReOrbit.

About ReOrbit

ReOrbit builds software-enabled satellites as network nodes. Our top-notch team of software engineers and system architects develop in-house software, procure hardware from the best-in-class suppliers, and seamlessly integrate the components to create flexible and secure satellites. By implementing onboard edge-processing and interoperability with other architectures, ReOrbit delivers the insights directly to the decision maker and ensures rapid response.

ReOrbit works with the most prominent entities within security, satcom and Earth observation. Our technology is supported by Business Finland, the European Space Agency and the European Commission.

Founded in 2019, ReOrbit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with a subsidiary in Argentina. For more information, please visit https://www.reorbit.space/

About Uzma Berhad

Uzma Berhad is a leading energy and technology solutions provider in Malaysia, specialising in the development and advancement of innovative solutions in various sectors, especially in the Energy sector, and now including the space industry under the new business venture. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future, Uzma continues to spearhead technological advancements in Malaysia and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://www.uzmagroup.com

Media Contact:
Jana Avdeeva, Head of Marketing, ReOrbit
jana.avdeeva@reorbit.space

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/reorbit/r/reorbit-enters-into-strategic-agreement-with-uzma-for-small-geo-communications-satellite,c4038017

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22888/4038017/3002577.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/reorbit/i/reorbit-and-uzma-agreement,c3334136

ReOrbit and Uzma agreement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reorbit-enters-into-strategic-agreement-with-uzma-for-small-geo-communications-satellite-302249992.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.