Proxymity and J.P. Morgan Announce the Successful Implementation of Vote Connect Total in UK and Netherlands

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today the successful implementation of Proxymity's Vote Connect Total (VCT) service in the UK and Netherlands by J.P. Morgan. Initially deployed in early 2024 by J.P. Morgan, this is their latest VCT for clients, offering them holding shares in the UK and Netherlands and a seamless end-to-end digital connection, which extends their voting period and enhances the overall accuracy, speed, and transparency of the process.

Proxymity's VCT is a digital proxy voting solution powered by Proxymity's investor communications platform. The solution allows clients to leverage golden source data, ensuring real-time investor communications with improved accuracy and transparency across the ownership chain. Features include the best deadlines for meetings related to connected issuers, improved voting transparency innovations and unique features such as vote recycling as well as the company's unique post-meeting vote confirmation service.

Throughout 2023, Proxymity has worked with J.P. Morgan to facilitate improved proxy voting flows in Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Belgium, France, and now the UK and Netherlands, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its worldwide presence and contributing to the evolution of shareholder democracy globally.

The widespread adoption of Proxymity's platform illustrates the trust that leading custodians and companies, including J.P. Morgan, place in its platform to deliver real-time, end-to-end digital connections among issuers, intermediaries, and investors. By assisting the four largest global custodians with their UK digital proxy voting and connecting with thousands of issuers across over 100 markets, including 87% of the FTSE100, Proxymity is leading a transformative shift in investor communications and the proxy voting system.

Hannah Elson, Global Head of Custody at J.P. Morgan, commented: "Our partnership with Proxymity is a testament to the commitment and values we share in developing and delivering the best services possible to our clients. We look forward to building on our successes to date and maintaining our exceptional levels of client service."

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO at Proxymity, added: "We are delighted to reinforce our successful partnership with J.P. Morgan, and celebrate the successful implementation of a seamless and fully digital proxy voting experience to the bank's clients in the UK and Netherlands. This not only strengthens our partnership but also reflects our ongoing commitment to redefining proxy voting and advancing digital solutions in connected investor relations. We look forward to continuing our journey with J.P. Morgan beyond 2024."

Adopted by 87% of FTSE 100 companies, Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real-time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024," "FinTech of the Year (Asia) 2023" and FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in FinTech".

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io.

