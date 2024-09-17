Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850628 | ISIN: US46625H1005 | Ticker-Symbol: CMC
Tradegate
17.09.24
10:51 Uhr
187,36 Euro
+0,50
+0,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,82187,3610:54
186,88187,3610:52
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 09:50 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Proxymity and J.P. Morgan Announce the Successful Implementation of Vote Connect Total in UK and Netherlands

Expansion illustrates Proxymity's efforts to redefine proxy voting, enhancing its capacity to digitise investor relations across the financial ecosystem

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today the successful implementation of Proxymity's Vote Connect Total (VCT) service in the UK and Netherlands by J.P. Morgan. Initially deployed in early 2024 by J.P. Morgan, this is their latest VCT for clients, offering them holding shares in the UK and Netherlands and a seamless end-to-end digital connection, which extends their voting period and enhances the overall accuracy, speed, and transparency of the process.

Proxymity

Proxymity

Proxymity's VCT is a digital proxy voting solution powered by Proxymity's investor communications platform. The solution allows clients to leverage golden source data, ensuring real-time investor communications with improved accuracy and transparency across the ownership chain. Features include the best deadlines for meetings related to connected issuers, improved voting transparency innovations and unique features such as vote recycling as well as the company's unique post-meeting vote confirmation service.

Throughout 2023, Proxymity has worked with J.P. Morgan to facilitate improved proxy voting flows in Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Belgium, France, and now the UK and Netherlands, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its worldwide presence and contributing to the evolution of shareholder democracy globally.

The widespread adoption of Proxymity's platform illustrates the trust that leading custodians and companies, including J.P. Morgan, place in its platform to deliver real-time, end-to-end digital connections among issuers, intermediaries, and investors. By assisting the four largest global custodians with their UK digital proxy voting and connecting with thousands of issuers across over 100 markets, including 87% of the FTSE100, Proxymity is leading a transformative shift in investor communications and the proxy voting system.

Hannah Elson, Global Head of Custody at J.P. Morgan, commented: "Our partnership with Proxymity is a testament to the commitment and values we share in developing and delivering the best services possible to our clients. We look forward to building on our successes to date and maintaining our exceptional levels of client service."

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO at Proxymity, added: "We are delighted to reinforce our successful partnership with J.P. Morgan, and celebrate the successful implementation of a seamless and fully digital proxy voting experience to the bank's clients in the UK and Netherlands. This not only strengthens our partnership but also reflects our ongoing commitment to redefining proxy voting and advancing digital solutions in connected investor relations. We look forward to continuing our journey with J.P. Morgan beyond 2024."

ENDS

About Proxymity

Adopted by 87% of FTSE 100 companies, Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real-time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024," "FinTech of the Year (Asia) 2023" and FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in FinTech".

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io.

Notes to Editors

For more information, please contact:

Sapience Communications: Richard Morgan Evans, Alice Lim, Penny Bainbridge

0203 327 8422 | proxymity@sapiencecomms.co.uk

Contact Information

Sapiene Communications
PR Team
proxymity@sapiencecomms.co.uk
0203 327 8422

SOURCE: Proxymity Ltd

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.